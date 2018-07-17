Charity Founded By Mother Teresa Suspected Of Trafficking Babies

The children who were reportedly sold through the facility include a 6-month-old baby boy, who was allegedly exchanged for 50,000 rupees ($730).

Nun at Mother Teresa's Missionaries of Charity on camera about #Babiesonsale though

Confessions made to a police officer is inadmissable as evidence on a court of law. A statement u/s 164 of the CrPC made to a magistrate constitutes evidence. https://t.co/NBjTW4bFoT — GAURAV C SAWANT (@gauravcsawant) July 15, 2018

The late Mother Teresa’s name is being tarnished by baby traffickers who seem to have infiltrated at least one of the child care facilities run by the Roman Catholic order she founded, Missionaries of Charity.

According to NPR, Indian authorities shut down a shelter that housed pregnant, unmarried women in Ranchi, which is a city in the eastern state of Jharkhand, India, after learning that four infants had been sold out of the facility. The sold children include a 6-month-old baby boy, who was allegedly exchanged for 50,000 rupees ($730).

Sadly, a nun, Sister Koncilia, and shelter staff member, Anima Indwar, have been arrested in connection with the crime. The Times of India reports that Indwar actually confessed to selling the infants.

According to the Catholic News Agency, one couple paid Indwar 120,000 rupees ($1,760) for a child; however, she allegedly took the baby back without returning the couple’s money, which led them to tip off the police about the trafficking.

As for the children, authorities have been following leads to recover them. The 6-month-old was found with a couple living near Ranchi.

"We are getting many leads, but we cannot divulge them as of now," Ranchi Superintendent of Police Anish Gupta said, according to The Times of India.

"We are working on verifying them," he added.

As a result of this terrible discovery, Women and Child Development Minister Maneka Gandhi said that she had ordered states to “get child care homes run by Missionaries of Charity all over the country inspected immediately."

Missionaries of Charity previously facilitated adoptions, but they stopped in 2015 because the order disagreed with government rules that helped make it easier for single, divorced, and separated people to adopt. However, the exchange of children for money was not a part of their adoption procedure.

"There was no question of selling any child as the Missionaries of Charity had stopped giving children for adoption three years ago," Samita Kumar, spokeswoman for the order, said to the Catholic News Agency.

Kumar also maintained that when they were doing adoptions, they did not accept money for the children.

Agnes Gonxha Bojaxhiu, better known as Mother Teresa, founded the Missionaries of Charity back in 1950. The renowned Albanian nun passed away in 1997. No doubt, she’d be turning over in her grave upon learning of how her legacy is being damaged.

If Koncilia and Indwar are charged and found guilty of trafficking infants, they ought to be punished to the full extent of the law. It is disgusting to be selling human babies as if they are merchandise on a shelf, but it's an even bigger disgrace to be using a charitable facility to do it.