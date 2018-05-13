Jared Kushner’s Dad Brands Watchdogs 'Jerks,' Hails Son’s 'Sacrifice'

The Kushners have reportedly received millions in loans from contacts cultivated by Jared Kushner as he uses his link to the president to woo investors.

Charles Kushner, father to White House senior adviser and Ivanka Trump’s husband Jared Kushner, is not a very big fan of federal ethics watchdogs.

According to real estate mogul Kushner, federal ethics watchdogs are “jerks who can’t get a real job” and keep “rich, smart, successful people” out of the government.

“All they want to do is assure that poor, not successful people go into government,” Charles Kushner told The Real Deal in an interview published Friday. “Because if you’re successful, you shouldn’t be penalized by stupid ethics watchdogs raising things that are potential.”

He also went on to mention the “sacrifices” his son has made in order to serve the United States.

“I look at what my kids have sacrificed to go into government, with the only intent of doing good for this country and for the world, and to help people,” he said, apparently referring to his son and the president’s daughter. “They sacrificed a lot.”

While one can't be too sure about the sacrifices, the Kushners have definitely made a lot of deals in their favor ever since Ivanka’s father, Donald Trump, became the president of the United States.

In fact, the reason Kushner has been subjected to conflict-of-interest investigations is solely because his son keeps expanding the family business while working as a senior adviser to the POTUS.

Several contacts, either cultivated by Jared or from people possibly eyeing to gain favors from the Trump administration, have loaned money to the Kushner Companies ever since Trump took office.

As Trump’s summit with North Korean despot Kim Jong Un looms closer, it was reported two south Korean financial firms bought into a debt of $100 million into a building partially owned by the Kushners. Bloomberg reported Jared still has a stake in the building.

Jared has also used his connections to the White House to receive millions in dollars from Israeli firms. Ivanka and Kushner made the trip to Israel for the controversial opening of the new U.S. embassy in Jerusalem. It was also reported Jared tried to use his contacts into the Trump administration to persuade Chinese investors.

The elder Kushner, representing his family’s company, met with Qatar’s Finance Minister Ali Sharif al-Emadi in April 2017 to discuss possible investments in a property in New York City and the nation of Qatar had tentatively agreed to provide a loan to the Kushners for $500 million.

However, the deal fell through after Qatar expressed concerns over potential conflicts of interest between the Kushners and the Trump administration. In June, two months after the meeting, Trump tweeted out his support for an embargo on Qatar.

So good to see the Saudi Arabia visit with the King and 50 countries already paying off. They said they would take a hard line on funding... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 6, 2017

...extremism, and all reference was pointing to Qatar. Perhaps this will be the beginning of the end to the horror of terrorism! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 6, 2017

Kushner was sentenced to two years in federal prison for tax evasion, campaign finance violations and witness tampering in 2005. He hired a prostitute to lure his brother-in-law, who was co-operating with the investigators, so he could send his recording to his wife, Kushner’s sister.

The watchdogs would probably stop “hounding” the Kushners, if they were not making so much money at the back of a presidency.

Read More Trump Son-In-Law Kushner Holds Significant Influence In Presidency

Thumbnail/ Banner Credits: REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque