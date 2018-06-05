Neo-Nazi Charlottesville Demonstrator Elected to Washington State GOP

An alt-right activist was elected to an official GOP position in his state. As the party distances itself, we wonder how he got there in the first place.

James Allsup

James Allsup, 22, a “Unite the Right” rally attendee and apparent member of Identity Evropa, an American neo-Nazi and white supremacist organization, was elected as a precinct committee officer in Washington state.

The alt-right personality appears to be gearing up to take over the local GOP.

After being filmed marching alongside members of the anti-immigrant group, he was pressured to step down from his post as the president of the Washington State University College Republicans. Allsup claimed he was going to take over college Republican groups like the one he presided over. Now that he’s moved on,his plans seem even more ambitious.

According to the certificate Allsup himself shared on social media, he was elected as a precinct committee officer for the Whitman County, Washington Republican Party, after nobody contested his candidacy for four days.

But in a statement issued to The Daily Beast, the Republican National Committee denounced the freshly minted committee officer.

“We condemn this individual and his hateful, racist views in the strongest possible terms,” the spokesperson said. “There’s no place for it in the Republican Party.”

Washington State Republican Party Chairman Susan Hutchison also told the publication that Allsup was not welcome.

The GOP, she said, doesn’t “condone identity politics, in any form, whatsoever.”

“We condemned this hateful ideology before, we condemn it today, and will continue to condemn it in the future.”

Despite their comments, not one member of the local GOP who happened to disagree with Allsup managed to contest his candidacy in time.

After his social media post boasting his achievement, Allsup was a guest on an Identity Evropa podcast. He told listeners he wants to encourage people like him to get into politics.

“I happen to be involved in the Spokane GOP. I am now actually an elected official in the Whitman County GOP down here where I live,” Allsup said.

“You have a seat at the table. And that’s the most important thing, getting that seat at the table, and you can get that seat at the table by, yes, showing up, yes, by bringing people in, and again this doesn’t necessarily only have to be IE members.”

He added that he was working to push “our” political agenda, not the Republican Party’s agenda.

“Of course I’m not the GOP shill here. I’m not going to tell you that knocking doors for a Republican congressman is going to save the West or save European Americans,” he said. “That’s not at all what I’m saying, but it is a means to an end. This political involvement is a means to our political ends.”

Professor of law at the University of Washington Hugh Spitzer said that his tactic is an effective one.

“If you want to take over a political party in this state, the best thing to do is to start at the PCO level and get a whole bunch of people who agree with your views elected as PCOs,” he said.

“From the party’s perspective, the responsibility of PCOs is to visit every house and apartment if they can, meet the people, and then determine [how they might vote],” Spitzer added.

PCOs are also allowed to vote for members of central committees, and that gives them power to, eventually, help select party officials for the state.

Allsup was forced out of WSU’s College Republican club after he participated in the Charlottesville rally. At the time, he told Fash the Nation, a white nationalist podcast, that he had tried taking over his school’s GOP club by filling it with his “fashy goy,” or fascist and non-Jewish, friends.

As the club’s president, he often clashed with members for his “xenophobia” and “Trumpist tone.” But his presence at the white-nationalist rally eventually became too much for the club and he was forced to resign.

Now that he’s part of his local Republican party in a more official way, it’s concerning, to say the least.

It will take an effort from members of the local party to expel him and his sick ideology. Otherwise, the whole party runs the risk of seeming sympathetic to his ideas.

Not that that something similar has not already happened elsewhere in the country.