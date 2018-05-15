© Reuters/Jonathan Ernst

Charlottesville Attack Survivors Honor Heather Heyer At Their Wedding

by
Alice Salles
After he saved her life during the deadly Charlottesville, Virgnina, “Unite the Right” rally last summer, Marcus Martin and his fiancee have now tied the knot.

Following the horrific incidents that occurred during the "Unite the Right" march in Charlottesville, Virginia, last August, two survivors tied the knot in one of the most beautiful weddings to date.

Marcus Martin and then-fiancée Marissa Blair were present on the dreadful day Heather Heyer was killed after a white supremacist drove into a crowd of counter-protesters. Martin, who was also hit, had pushed Blair out of the vehicle’s way seconds before the collision, probably saving her life as a result.  

Upon healing from his leg injury, Martin and Blair married on Saturday.

Following the attack, more than 30 vendors offered the lovebirds free services, which included the venue, the bride’s dress, wedding planner, and flowers.

With this beautiful gesture, they helped the couple have the wedding of their dreams without having to pay a dime. Even Ryan M. Kelly, the photographer who snapped the photo of Martin getting hit by the car, was there to photograph the wedding.  

But what was perhaps the most touching aspect of their wedding was that it was showered in purple, Heyer’s favorite color.

“Without Heather, this wouldn’t be possible; and if Heather was still here, Heather would definitely be here on the front row,” Blair said.

The couple even had Heyer’s mother, Susan Bro, lead a butterfly release during the ceremony in the memory of her daughter.

“She’s watching over those that she loves, and that includes Marcus and Marissa,” she said.

To the couple, the fact that so many people stepped in to offer free services proves that we should not lose our hope in humanity,

“It proves hate won’t win, and it proves that there are more good people in the world than there are bad,” Blair said. “And that love will win.”

Always.

It’s the beautiful real-life stories like this that remind us that kindness, not hatred, is what keeps the world going. And this reality must really disappoint the bigots who tried so hard to make the lives of counter-protesters a nightmare.

