‘Hunting Down’ Migrants: Far-Right Protests In Germany Get Violent

According to Bild, protestors were recorded shouting, “We are the people", "get lost" and "you're not welcome here," at people that looked like migrants.

1000 Rechtsextreme marschieren in Chemnitz auf. Laut Beobachtern Übergriffe auf Migranten. Polizei überrumpelt. #c2608 pic.twitter.com/LuxcEV5onD — Fabian Eberhard (@FabianEberhard) August 26, 2018

Far-right protesters are “hunting down foreigners” as riots ensue in Germany’s city of Chemnitz after a German-Cuban man was stabbed to death.

A 35-year-old carpenter was stabbed, with two others with him severely injured, in what was initially described as a feud over sexual harassment of a woman, which the police have now denied.

Police have reportedly arrested a 22-year-old Iraqi man and a 23-year-old Syrian man for what they called an altercation between “several people of various nationalities.”

Not much detail has been released over the stabbing, however, as a result, far-right groups have resorted to what is being termed as “vigilante justice.”

Almost 800 people took to streets in Chemnitz, which is a strong hold of the far-right Alternative for Germany party (AfD).

Reports of assault on people who “did not look German” made rounds, with alleged attacks with bottles.

Police have been trying — largely unsuccessfully — to disperse the crowd, form both the sides.

They also chanted a Nazi-era term, “lying press,” which has been recently made very famous by U.S. President Donald Trump.

Police also investigating alleged assaults on an Afghan, a Syrian and a Bulgarian during the protests.

Opponents on the other side allegedly shouted “Nazis get out.”

Extremists also engaged in “street battles” with the police stationed in the city, local newspapers described the protesters as “hooligans.”

German Chancellor Angela Merkel condemned the attacks and said the country would not tolerated citizens taking the law in their hands.

"Such riotous assemblies, the hunting down of people who appear to be from different backgrounds or the attempt to spread hate in the streets, these have no place in our country. People ganging up, chasing people who look different from them or who come from elsewhere... is something we won't tolerate,” said Merkel's spokesman Steffen Seibert. "There is no place in Germany for vigilantism, for groups that want to spread hatred on the streets, for intolerance and racism."

AfD MP Markus Frohnmaier put the blame on the government for failing to provide the people with justice.

"If the state is no longer to protect citizens then people take to the streets and protect themselves. It's as simple as that!” he wrote in a tweet.

"Today it's a citizen's duty to stop the lethal 'knife migration'!" he added. "It could have targeted your father, son or brother!"

Wenn der Staat die Bürger nicht mehr schützen kann, gehen die Menschen auf die Straße und schützen sich selber. Ganz einfach! Heute ist es Bürgerpflicht, die todbringendendie "Messermigration" zu stoppen!

Es hätte deinen Vater, Sohn oder Bruder treffen können! — Markus Frohnmaier (@Frohnmaier_AfD) August 26, 2018

In 2015, Germany allowed in almost 1.3 million undocumented migrants and refugees from countries suffering from wide ranging issues.

The latest string of alleged attacks on migrants come as a culmination of AfD’s long-standing anti-immigration views, which bagged them more than 90 seats in the parliament for the first time in the general elections.

