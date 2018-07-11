Chicago Cop Filmed Telling Young Black Men ‘I Kill Motherf***ers’

The men attempted to walk away from the irate officer, but he reversed his vehicle, got out, and began to follow them while still taunting them.

'I Kill Motherf*ckers': Chicago Police Officer Caught on Video Taunting Black Men https://t.co/iATFJGkpt8 pic.twitter.com/AVY7Vjhyvn — ???? f??????? (@crewislife) July 11, 2018

A Chicago police officer is under fire after being caught on video verbally attacking two black men.

According to The Root, the cop even made the disturbing statement, “I kill motherf***ers.” The officer was driving in an unmarked car when the incident occurred, but he was in full uniform.

WARNING: Video below contains profane language that may be unsuitable for some viewers.

He was shouting at the men to stop recording him, threatening to take them to jail for walking in the street.

“You want to do the bulls**t, how about I lock you up for walking in the street,” he said to one of the men, who can actually be seen standing in the grass next to the road.

The men attempted to walk away from the irate officer, but he reversed his vehicle, got out, and began to follow them while still taunting them.

“You want to know the good news, though? Illinois is a two-party consent state, and I don’t consent to you recording me,” the officer said.

After the man holding the camera clarified that he was recording himself on Snapchat and noted that the officer actually inserted himself into his shot, the cop continued to invade the pair’s space, seemingly trying to provoke them.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability has launched an investigation into the matter, according to local Fox 32.

This is yet another incident in a long, ever-growing list of unwarranted altercations between members of the United States law enforcement and civilians from minority communities.

With cops pulling these types of stunts, it's really no wonder why there is a racial disparity among police brutality victims.