Chicago Police Allegedly Use ‘Bait Truck’ To Lure People Into Crime

The Chicago Police Department is being called out by the community for attempting to bait underprivileged residents into committing crimes.

Viral video footage showed officers surrounding a white truck believed to be filled with high-end footwear, including Nike Air Force 1 sneakers and Christian Louboutin shoes, Blavity reports. Conveniently, the truck was parked near a basketball court in a low-income neighborhood where young black boys typically convene.

Community police watchdog activist Charles Mckenzie of the group God's Gorillas posted a clip of residents confronting the officers about the suspicious truck.

Mckenzie also claimed that the truck was moved to different parts of the neighborhood as well to try to lure people into stealing the expensive merchandise, according to Blavity.

“There were a lot of young guys playing basketball,” Mckenzie said. “Why would they do that in the poorest communities to people who don’t have anything better?”

Bait vehicles are actually not a new concept. The tactic has reportedly been used nationwide to curb crime in certain areas in the past and is often still used by some smaller departments.

Apparently, the operation that Mckenzie filmed was orchestrated by Norfolk Southern Railroad Police.

“This was a Norfolk Southern Railroad Police investigation. CPD was there to assist with enforcement,” Officer Patrick McGinnis, a Chicago Police spokesman, said in an email, according to Block Club Chicago.

Norfolk Southern spokeswoman Susan Terpay reportedly said in a statement that the truck that residents spotted was part of a “joint surveillance operation to apprehend the individuals who have been breaking into freight containers at NS rail yards in Southside Chicago.”

However, the publication noted that the rail yards are more than a mile away from where the bait truck was planted.

Although officers made some arrests as a result of the operation, Terpay insisted that young people were not the targets.

“Contrary to some reports, youth were not targeted — those arrested ranged in age from 21 to 59 — and the unmarked truck, which was locked and unopened with no indication of its contents, was forcibly entered after its safety seal was broken,” Terpay said.

Alas, it remains odd that they would park the truck near a basketball court known as a youth hangout if that is not the demographic they were after.

Mckenzie maintains that regardless of the department’s reasoning or motive for planting the truck in the neighborhood, it is an automatic setup for failure.

“How’re we supposed to trust CPD, and they’re doing things like this?” he said. “Why would you put a bait truck in the Englewood area when you guys know that they don’t really have anything to lose?”

Mckenzie is right to question how the police expect minority communities to trust them if they are pulling these types of stunts. Despite the department's so-called explanation, the bottom line is that the bait trucks give the impression that the police are deliberately creating reasons to arrest black civilians.

Banner/Thumbnail Photo Credits: Reuters, Jim Young