Wrongly-Convicted Man Is Excited To Get Back To Work After 23 Years

A Chicago man is excited to work as a groundskeeper at Guaranteed Rate Field, the home ballpark for the Chicago White Sox of Major League Baseball.

Why?

Forty nine-year-old Nevest Coleman is finally free to resume his old job after spending nearly 23 years in jail for a crime a he did not commit.

Coleman was 25 years old when he used to work at the ballpark. It had only been two years he had been working there when he was arrested, along with co-defendant Darryl Fulton, for the April 1994 rape and murder of a young woman named Antwinica Bridgeman.

Both the men were convicted in 1997.

Nearly two decades passed and, finally, in 2017, a Cook County judge exonerated him and Fulton, thanks to DNA evidence, which pointed towards a serial rapist, who has not been named in the press.

Despite the fact he languished in prison while he missed watching his two children grow up, wasn't present when his parents passed away, Coleman holds no resentment towards anybody.

He was excited to get back his job as groundskeeper at Guaranteed Rate Field, where his old colleagues gave him a warm welcome and presented an official Sox jacket and hat.

“I’d like to be an independent person, I don’t want nobody to give me nothing. I like to work for what I have,” Coleman told WGN-TV.

“Just by coming to work like this here every day is a blessing," he added.

Banner/Thumbnail Credits: Nancy Stone/Chicago Tribune/TNS via Getty Images