Child Rapist Will Not Register As A Sex Offender Because He's Rich

A man in Stockton, California, who raped a five-year-old girl, was sentenced to just ninety days house arrest and five years of probation.

Lyle Burgess, who happens to be white, pleaded no contest to statutory rape and now he doesn’t have to register as a sex offender. He is a longtime businessman and founder of Rare Parts Inc., an automotive parts manufacturer and distributor.

The 79-year-old was reportedly a friend of the victim’s family. The girl who was five at the time of the incident is now seven-years-old.

Family attorney Ken Meleyco was disappointed by the decision and said the family trusted Burgess and he took advantage of that fact.

“A 5-6-year-old little girl was molested. Normally, the sentence is state prison and then when you're released, you have to register as a sex offender. He's obviously very wealthy and it's just an example of how the wealthy people, time and time again, escape the penalty for what they did,” he said.

According to the attorney, the sex assault took place in 2016 when Burgess invited the victim’s family over to his Calaveras County cabin in California.

“The girl is not doing good. She's showing all the symptoms of somebody who's been molested. She's in counseling, and she's gonna be in counseling all her life,” said Meleyco.

The attorney also tried to contact Deputy District Attorney Kathy Murray to inquire about the sentence given to Burgess, however, he didn’t receive a response.

What is even more absurd is that the San Joaquin County District Attorney's Office said county court initiated the sentence because of Burgess’ age and health.

At the time of the arrest, the man was charged with four counts of lewd acts upon a child. However, the charges were later changed to unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor. In addition to pave way for the lenient sentence, district attorney said there were no allegations the girl was “sexually penetrated.”

It is just unfortunate that a man was able to get away with such a serious crime just because he is wealthy and influential.

