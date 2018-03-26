Children Called Parents To Say Goodbye As They Died In Burning Mall

While many children are still missing, many are expected to be found dead after they were left to burn inside a shopping mall movie theater on Sunday.

Maria Moroz was writing from the burning mall in #Kemerovo:"I love you.All of you. Perhaps this is good bye." Maria died today in the hospital. R.I.P pic.twitter.com/G8vGfNO9X1 — Anna Nemtsova (@annanemtsova) March 26, 2018

At least 41 children were reported missing after the horrific shopping mall fire in the Siberian city of Kemerovo on Sunday. Now, reports show that many of the children who were trapped inside tried calling their parents to say their goodbyes.

According to The Washington Post and other outlets, the initial investigation into the fire that killed at least 64 people shows that the mall broke a series of fire safety codes and that the exits were blocked after the fire started. One private security guard has also been accused of turning the fire alarm off after learning about the fire notice.

But perhaps what’s even more heartbreaking is that the children who were left to burn inside one of the mall’s three movie theaters tried calling their families and posting messages on social media saying their last goodbyes.

"We are burning, perhaps this is goodbye," a 13-year-old named Maria reportedly said on a social media post. She was one of the 30 messages posted by children who haven’t been online since.

#Kemerovo residents commemorate the victims of the fire at Winter Cherry shopping center that has claimed at least 64 lives pic.twitter.com/TOQkrenk5M — CGTN (@CGTNOfficial) March 26, 2018

According to Yevgenia, a woman who talked to the Komsomolskaya Pravda newspaper, her niece Vika called her moments after the fire had broken out. She asked her aunt to say goodbye to her parents for her.

“She told me that everything was on fire, that all the doors were blocked,” she said while fighting off tears. “I told her: Vika, take off all your clothes, take them to your nose and breathe through them."

The girl then replied, “Please tell mom that I loved her, please tell everyone that I loved them."

While local reporters said that parents are holding on to the hope that their children will be found alive, the odds appear to be against them, prompting Russians from all the corners of the country to harshly criticize the emergency services that failed to save these children.

As Alexander Lillevyali, a father, struggled to try to save his daughters, he told reporters, emergency personnel failed to act.

“They took three minutes -- three (expletive) minutes -- to put on their masks," the grieving father explained.

As the men followed the father down a set of stairs in order to save his children, another man redirected them, saying there was another fire. Lillevyali reportedly begged to use one of their masks to try and save his girls himself, but they wouldn’t budge because of the “regulations.”

"My girls were left to burn because of the goddamn regulations,” Lillevyali said.

This heartbreaking incident is not the first major fire to kill scores of people in Russia in the past two decades, but perhaps due to the high number of children who may have lost their lives, the latest incident might be one of the most revolting cases of neglect we have heard as of late.