Children's Book Features Adolf Hitler As A Great 'Leader'

A recent children's book lists Adolf Hitler alongside great leaders. It may have been an accident, but the incident is a moment to reflect on the power of history.

A recent children’s book is drawing attention because it appears to describe Adolf Hitler as an inspiring leader.

The book was published by Pegasus, a children's book company that is an imprint of B. Jain Publishing Group in India.

The message on the cover of the book is somewhat ambiguous. It simply says “Leaders” and features the visages of renowned figures, like Mahatma Gandhi, Nelson Mandela, and former President Barack Obama — alongside a shot of Hitler.

But what drew many people’s attention was the publisher’s sales pitch for the book, which seems to place Hitler in the same category as truly great leaders.

"In the time that feels devoid of great leadership, we have found men and women who will inspire you," the publisher said. "Some of them are famous, others little known, but all of them energize their followers and try to make the world better. The book talks about 11 leaders who have devoted their lives for the betterment of their country and people and emerged with a great leadership at the time of crisis."

The publisher lists the historical leaders as if in the same category: "Adolf Hitler — Barack Obama — Mahatma Gandhi — Napoleon Bonaparte — Narendra Modi — Nelson Mandela — Winston Churchill."

The Jewish Chronicle reports that the book was first published in 2016 and went relatively unnoticed until it landed at the Krithi International Book Fair in Kochi — a city which has a longstanding Jewish heritage.

When The Simon Wiesenthal Centre, a Jewish human rights organization, caught wind of the book, they released a statement which said in part, “Placing Hitler alongside truly great political and humanitarian leaders is an abomination that is made worse as it targets young people with little or no knowledge of world history and ethics.”

Annshu Juneja, a Pegasus spokesperson, told the New York Times that Hitler was featured because “his leadership skills and speeches influenced masses.”

“We are not talking about his way of conduct or his views or whether he was a good leader or a bad leader but simply portraying how powerful he was as a leader,” he said.

It's unclear whether the company statement was sincere, meaning they simply didn't realize it would come across as offensive, or if they truly intended it as support for Hitler as a great leader. For obvious reasons, it seems unlikely that an Indian publisher, presumably staffed by Indians, would be ideologically supportive of Hitler's "Aryan race" philosophy.

Given their apparent surprise that people were offended, the most charitable interpretation of what happened is that Pegasus Books published "Leaders" thinking they were giving an objective account of powerful people in history without equating them.

It's possible that the book was thrown together hastily without much editing — or that the international publisher didn't notice how offensive it appeared because the message was lost in translation.

The less charitable interpretation is that Pegasus must have known the historical context — after all, most educated people know the basics of World War II history — and how the book might seem, but they just didn't care to align their book with an honest reading of history.

The idea of history as a powerful tool is salient here. George Orwell’s famous line, that "he who controls the past controls the future," comes to mind when considering incidents like this.

The book seems unlikely to have any major influence on the world (and the publisher already removed it from its website), but it's understandable that people were upset given the power of history to shape our view of the present.

Banner and thumbnail credit: Reuters, Fabrizio Bensch