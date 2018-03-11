Chinese Students Across The World Protest Xi Jinping's 'Rule For Life'

China might have rampant restrictions on freedom of speech, but the millions of students studying abroad are making their voices heard.

RT and spread the word. Let them know that we disagree. #IDISAGREE #我不同意 pic.twitter.com/YQMJ2Bmx4m — Xi's Not My President (@STOPXIJINPING) March 2, 2018

China’s most powerful leader, Xi Jingping, now has the opportunity to rule the country indefinitely after lawmakers abolished his presidential term limits. This change is an effort by the leader to stay in power and resist the rhetoric of a collective leadership. The 64-year-old appointed himself to head bodies that oversee national security, finance, economic reform and other major reforms.

However, Chinese students who live overseas are not pleased with Xi’s presidency for life. Many in China also do not agree with his presidency, but they don’t have the freedom to protest, given China’s strict social media rules and regulations.

But the overseas students have that freedom and are using it to make the world know they don’t approve Xi as their president. Anti Xi posters written in Chinese and English were discovered in American universities including Arizona State, Connecticut, Georgia, Emory, Indiana, Purdue, Indianapolis, Michigan State, Irvine and Syracuse. They were also spotted in some overseas schools including the London School of Economics, Australian National University and the Chinese University of Hong Kong.

Keep the momentum rolling guys! Columbia University says no to repealing the term limits on presidency of China! #Makeurvoiceheard

#IDISAGREE #我不同意 #grasshopperliesheavy pic.twitter.com/aR58mY3qZP — Xi's Not My President (@STOPXIJINPING) March 3, 2018

Posters and thoughts from University of California at Irvine @UCIrvine. "Our lives begin to end the day we become silent about things that matter." - Thank you, and take care. Voting in 8 hrs, let's fight till the very end. #IDISAGREE #我不同意 pic.twitter.com/y9u1AisFUn — Xi's Not My President (@STOPXIJINPING) March 10, 2018

News from Ann Arbor, MI! Posters spotted @UMich University of Michigan. Thanks for putting up posters on such a cold night. Your voice is heard. #IDISAGREE #我不同意 pic.twitter.com/FlQCTvxfcY — Xi's Not My President (@STOPXIJINPING) March 10, 2018

Posters spotted @UB University at Buffalo. As the voting date is approaching, let's keep pushing. Thanks for the support. #IDISAGREE #我不同意 pic.twitter.com/FHDPnwRKCf — Xi's Not My President (@STOPXIJINPING) March 10, 2018

Posters @ Arizona State University - W.P. Carey School of Business. Thank you ! We really appreciate your support. Take a photo of the posters you see and tweet or send it to xisnotmypresident@gmail.com. We are in this together. #IDISAGREE #我不同意 pic.twitter.com/FKpYHPWCIp — Xi's Not My President (@STOPXIJINPING) March 4, 2018

Chinese students at Australian and Dutch universities also joined the protest. Posters rejecting Xi’s rule with hashtags #NotMyPresident and #IDisagree have been used by these overseas students to voice their difference of opinions that are silenced back home.

By far the largest posters we have ever seen, shout out to University of Melbourne @unimelb! Let's keep fighting and let them know that we disagree. #IDISAGREE #我不同意 pic.twitter.com/JyaBIOtN7S — Xi's Not My President (@STOPXIJINPING) March 11, 2018

And more posters @ University of Sydney @Sydney_Uni. Chinese students in Australia are truly brave. Thank you! #IDISAGREE #我不同意 pic.twitter.com/3iMi5fzOwi — Xi's Not My President (@STOPXIJINPING) March 11, 2018

The so called vote might be over, yet the fight is still on. Posters spotted at Amsterdam with Amsterdam Centraal Station in the background. Look closely you can see AMSTERDAM on the roof. Dankjewel voor je steun! #ISTILLDISAGREE pic.twitter.com/Pujp1sCnbg — Xi's Not My President (@STOPXIJINPING) March 11, 2018

The unnamed group, which uses the Twitter account @StopXiJinping, motivated overseas students to protest Xi’s presidency; however, they also warned students in China not to do the same.

So far, we have been trying to keep this campaign anonymous. We already have the privilege to work and study in a free country and we do appreciate that. As for political asylum, we believe that it should be exclusively for people who are really in need. — Xi's Not My President (@STOPXIJINPING) March 8, 2018

In light of recent events and political climate in China, we do not recommend the domestic use of our posters by residents in mainland China as of Mar 5th 2018. Protect yourself to fight another day. — Xi's Not My President (@STOPXIJINPING) March 5, 2018

These students are at a high risk of facing arrest and professional repercussions, such as not getting jobs, when they return to China.

According to the Chinese government, the presidential rules changes were necessary for the country’s stability.

