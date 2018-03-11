© Reuters, Jason Lee

Chinese Students Across The World Protest Xi Jinping's 'Rule For Life'

by
Shafaq Naveed
China might have rampant restrictions on freedom of speech, but the millions of students studying abroad are making their voices heard.

China’s most powerful leader, Xi Jingping, now has the opportunity to rule the country indefinitely after lawmakers abolished his presidential term limits. This change is an effort by the leader to stay in power and resist the rhetoric of a collective leadership. The 64-year-old appointed himself to head bodies that oversee national security, finance, economic reform and other major reforms.

However, Chinese students who live overseas are not pleased with Xi’s presidency for life. Many in China also do not agree with his presidency, but they don’t have the freedom to protest, given China’s strict social media rules and regulations.

But the overseas students have that freedom and are using it to make the world know they don’t approve Xi as their president. Anti Xi posters written in Chinese and English were discovered in American universities including Arizona State, Connecticut, Georgia, Emory, Indiana, Purdue, Indianapolis, Michigan State, Irvine and Syracuse. They were also spotted in some overseas schools including the London School of Economics, Australian National University and the Chinese University of Hong Kong.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Chinese students at Australian and Dutch universities also joined the protest. Posters rejecting Xi’s rule with hashtags #NotMyPresident and #IDisagree have been used by these overseas students to voice their difference of opinions that are silenced back home.

 

 

 

 

The unnamed group, which uses the Twitter account @StopXiJinping, motivated overseas students to protest Xi’s presidency; however, they also warned students in China not to do the same.

 

 

These students are at a high risk of facing arrest and professional repercussions, such as not getting jobs, when they return to China.

According to the Chinese government, the presidential rules changes were necessary for the country’s stability.

Thumbnail/Banner Image: Reuters, Jason Lee

