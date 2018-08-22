China Launches Child Separation Operation Against Uighur Muslims

The United States isn't the only country that's ripping little children from their parents' arms on a massive scale in the name of national security. China is doing the same.

China's crackdown on the Uighur Muslim community is getting worse by the day.

The country has detained one million of Uighur Muslims living in the Muslim-dominated Xinjiang province in the so-called “re-education” camps, which are eerily similar to the notorious labor camps allegedly run in North Korea.

The details of the "re-education" camps are disturbing, to say the least. But it's not just the inmates held at the facilities who are suffering.

Life for Uighur Muslims outside of the camps is equally brutal. The Chinese government has outlawed Muslim sounding names and forbidden men from growing beards. They have also reportedly started chaining their kitchen utensils to prevent an act of “terrorism.”

A recent Atlantic report states Uighur Muslim families are also being subjected to forced separations. The parents are usually sent to incarceration facilities and children are placed into state-run orphanages, where they are "cut off" from the Uighur culture.

The result: Uighur Children are not only being deprived of their identity, they are also being brainwashed into hating it.

The Atlantic report includes an account of a Uighur Muslim, Tahir Imin, who came to the United States in 2017. Since the Chinese authorities confiscated his wife and child's passports, they could not accompany him.

Imin used to talk to his seven-year-old daughter on the phone initially, but in February, during their call, she told him, “You are a bad person. The Chinese police are good people.”

The father has not been able to get in touch with his family since. It's all the more difficult for Imin to find out if his family is safe because his wife divorced him last year and they no longer talk to each other anymore.

And the conditions at the facilities for children are as dismal as the internment camps. A Uighur worker at a regional orphanage in Xinjiang, who requested anonymity, told Radio Free Asia, in July his facility, at the time, "was seriously overcrowded and described the conditions there as 'terrible,' with children between the ages of six months and 12 years 'locked up like farm animals in a shed.'"

The crackdown on Uighur identity is occurring on a massive scale.

It's appalling that even in this day and age, China is getting away with what easily qualifies as gross human rights violations -- all in the name of "maintaining social stability."

