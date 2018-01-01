China Is Hiding Pictures Of Xi Jinping After Ink Protests

Communist party officials fear the potential punitive reactions from senior officials if the protests ever happened under their jurisdiction.

The Chinese government has issued four independent directives to remove and hide the pictures of President Xi Jinping and other leaders of the Communist Party of China, according to Radio Free Asia. The move came amidst Chinese citizens protesting the disappearance of a young woman who filmed herself splashing ink on a poster of Xi.

In the aftermath of the girl’s disappearance, Chinese citizens across the country started defacing political advertisements. Party officials feared the potential punitive reactions from senior officials if the protests ever happened under their jurisdiction, according to Taiwan News, and gave orders to remove the images.

Tianjin, a central Chinese city, was the first to obey these directives. In less than 24 hours, the city removed all political ads related to Xi.

Dongguan followed the order just a day later and issued notices not to post or use any images of the Chinese premier or any other Communist Party leader. On July 12, the Beijing Baoying Property Management Limited said they were given “special notices” by authorities to remove all the pictures.

The capital city of Hunan Province, Changsha, tried to replace their political content featuring pictures of Xi along with other officials accompanied by the words “social core values.” However, their efforts failed as citizens continued to splash the posters with ink.

“This incident of ink splashing is because ordinary people have been beaten and public rights have been abused, but the people have nowhere to vent, no words,” Hsu Chung-yang, an online activist, told RFA.

The removal of posters happened after a Shanghai resident, 29-year old Dong Yaoqiong, posted a live video of herself throwing ink on Xi’s poster during a protest on July 4.

“Xi Jinping, I’m waiting here for you to catch me! I splashed ink onto your portrait in front of your property,” she challenged the despotic president in her viral video before it was taken down.

She later posted a picture of several officers standing outside the door of her home. She only tweeted out one last message before vanishing mysteriously.

