Remember China's 'Ice Boy'? He Was Just Kicked Out Of His New School

As it turns out, the same media scrutiny that helped raise awareness about the plight of China’s “Ice Boy" has also taken away his chance to study at a private school.

Eight-year-old Wang Fuman, aka Little Wang, went viral in January after his teacher posted a photo that showed the child's swollen hands and ice-encrusted hair and eyebrows — all of which were the effects of a long trek to school in sub-zero temperatures.

The boy's tragic story helped bring the issue of poverty and left-behind children in China into focus.

In fact, Little Wang's potentially fatal struggle to get to school helped raise over $300,000 in donations. Children in his village, as well as neighboring ones, also reportedly received money, toys and new clothes.

In addition, moved by the child's photo, Jack Ma, the executive chairman of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding, who is also one of China's richest men, called on his fellow entrepreneurs to support him in building schools for rural school children.

However, while Little Wang's newfound fame brought a lot of positive changes, it also cost him a chance at studying at one of the most prestigious schools in the region.

Little Wang was also admitted to Xinhua School in Zhaotong, a private institute, in southwestern Yunnan province.

Although the school's principal, who has only be identified by his surname Yang, offered to take the boy for free, he asked Little Wang's father to stop bringing him to school, only a week after starting.

Apparently, the intense media scrutiny surrounding the boy was getting a little too hard for the school to deal with.

"...During these days of having him in my school, we received numerous requests from various levels of government departments to inspect us. Many media outlets also insisted on interviewing us. It was impossible for me to reject many of these requests," Yang told South China Morning Post.

"The school was simply unable to cope with the extra demands placed on it by Fuman’s attendance was not what I wanted, so I had to tell Fuman’s father to take the boy back to his original school," he continued, saying he gave Fuman’s father 15,000 yuan ($2,340) before they were asked to leave.

