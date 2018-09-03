© Pixabay, Bojan89/GettyImages

Scantily-Clad Pole Dancers 'Welcome' Kindergarten Students In China

Fatimah Mazhar
There are videos of scantily-clad women dancing on a flagpole bearing the PRC flag on a stage in front of little children.

 

Parents at a kindergarten school in China were left utterly shocked when they saw pole dancers performing on the stage.

Michael Standaert, a freelance journalist currently based in South China, first tweeted about the incident as he was dropping off his children after the summer break to "Xinshahui Kindergarten" in Shajing, Bao'an District.

 

In one of the videos posted by Standaert, a scantily-clad woman can be seen performing a routine on a  flagpole bearing the PRC flag as little children look on.

Standaert tweeted when his wife called the principal, she hung up after saying it was "international and good exercise."

"The principal did one dance," the journalist tweeted. "The other dancers are supposedly from a pole dancing school that the principal belongs to. I'd seen her post some things on her own Wechat recently about it. But no idea that she was going to bring it to the kindergarten."

The principal, Standaert added, also put out ads for a pole dancing school:

 

The pole dancing wasn't the only unusual activity Standaert noticed at the school. Before the children went on summer break, the principal organized "10 days of military 'activities' and displays of machine guns and mortars at the door."

 

