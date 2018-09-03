Scantily-Clad Pole Dancers 'Welcome' Kindergarten Students In China

There are videos of scantily-clad women dancing on a flagpole bearing the PRC flag on a stage in front of little children.

More from the opening day of our kids' kindergarten. Crazy. We're trying to get them out of there and get our tuition back. They also had a bunch of adverts out for a pole dancing school. Most likely paid the principal to put them up. pic.twitter.com/fgU946hFwn — Michael Standaert (@mstandaert) September 3, 2018

Parents at a kindergarten school in China were left utterly shocked when they saw pole dancers performing on the stage.

Michael Standaert, a freelance journalist currently based in South China, first tweeted about the incident as he was dropping off his children after the summer break to "Xinshahui Kindergarten" in Shajing, Bao'an District.

So before our kids got out of kindergarten for the summer, there was 10 days of military "activities" and displays of machine guns and mortars at the door; now the principal has welcomed them back with a strip pole dance on the flagpole bearing the PRC flag. She's gone nuts. pic.twitter.com/BJr4UI6Oq3 — Michael Standaert (@mstandaert) September 3, 2018

In one of the videos posted by Standaert, a scantily-clad woman can be seen performing a routine on a flagpole bearing the PRC flag as little children look on.

Standaert tweeted when his wife called the principal, she hung up after saying it was "international and good exercise."

"The principal did one dance," the journalist tweeted. "The other dancers are supposedly from a pole dancing school that the principal belongs to. I'd seen her post some things on her own Wechat recently about it. But no idea that she was going to bring it to the kindergarten."

The principal, Standaert added, also put out ads for a pole dancing school:

And they also had a bunch of adverts out for a pole dancing school. The gals in the videos, except for the first one, were not the principal. pic.twitter.com/xj56WegTxG — Michael Standaert (@mstandaert) September 3, 2018

The pole dancing wasn't the only unusual activity Standaert noticed at the school. Before the children went on summer break, the principal organized "10 days of military 'activities' and displays of machine guns and mortars at the door."

This was the military display from back in July. Almost took them out of the school then but they were a few days from finishing so just let them stay. It is hard to move the kids around to a bunch of different schools here, and they've made a lot of friends. pic.twitter.com/EkhGKyQJyq — Michael Standaert (@mstandaert) September 3, 2018

