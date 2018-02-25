© Marko Djurica/Reuters

Here's Why China Is Waging War Against Memes

by
editors
A proposed amendment would end the two-term presidency limit in China, allowing Xi Jinping to rule for many more years to come.

China is censoring memes related to Xi Jinping’s potential lifetime rule, in what appears to be yet another attack by the communist government on free speech.

The internet reacted after the ruling party requested an end to the two-term limit on the presidency, which would allow Xi to rule indefinitely.

The huge news has been kept out of the front pages by government-led media outlets and online censorship has made it near impossible to comment on the issue over the internet.

Chinese citizens started posting memes to express their views.

 

 

Words and phrases like “disagree,” “my emperor” and “ascend the throne” were among the many that have been censored.

 

The Chinese government even banned the letter "N" as a precaution to stop people calculating the length of Xi’s regime.

 

However, the most surprising of all words banned is “Winnie the Pooh.” The cartoon character has become a very popular meme due to its resemblance to the president of China.

 

 

 

The meme originates from 2013 when a picture of Xi and then-United States President Barack Obama made rounds on the internet due to their similarities to animated characters, Pooh and Tigger.

 

The internet has been relentless while the government is fighting back, banning anything that could allow people to talk about lifetime presidency.

 

The proposed amendment still has to be passed through the National People’s Congress but given the president’s influence over the party, it is expected to be put into effect without fail.

 

Read More
Trump Asks Xi Jinping To Help UCLA Players Held For Shoplifting

Thumbnail/Banner Credits: Marko Djurica/Reuters

Tags:
ban censor censorship china internet jinping lifetime rule memes pooh presidency president regime winnie the pooh xi jinping
Carbonated.TV
View Comments

Recommended For You

Connect with us
Download Our App
Subscribe
© 2018 Carbonated.TV | All rights reserved.