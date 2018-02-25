Here's Why China Is Waging War Against Memes

A proposed amendment would end the two-term presidency limit in China, allowing Xi Jinping to rule for many more years to come.

China is censoring memes related to Xi Jinping’s potential lifetime rule, in what appears to be yet another attack by the communist government on free speech.

The internet reacted after the ruling party requested an end to the two-term limit on the presidency, which would allow Xi to rule indefinitely.

The huge news has been kept out of the front pages by government-led media outlets and online censorship has made it near impossible to comment on the issue over the internet.

Chinese citizens started posting memes to express their views.

My favorite meme so far: "My mom said I must get married within Daddy Xi's term in office. Now finally, I breathed a long sigh of relief." pic.twitter.com/tlaKJ40JyG — Guobin Yang (@Yangguobin) February 25, 2018

Censored words in weibo tonight : ?? Ascended to Throne, ?? Heil, ???? Immortality, ??? Yuan Shikai whom attempt to restore monarchy as president of republic of china via https://t.co/3b0YFjTCVN pic.twitter.com/odUSMheUAr — Galileo Cheng (@galileo44) February 25, 2018

Words and phrases like “disagree,” “my emperor” and “ascend the throne” were among the many that have been censored.

#CCP #Chinese censor 'disagree' in attempt to stop criticism about #XiJinping staying in power for LIFE. The Word 'disagree' joins other

censored words in #China including “my #emperor ”, “ascend the throne”, “I oppose”, “lifelong”, “Winnie the Pooh” ??https://t.co/sjIWrEjP7O — Cat_Kapow (@Cat_Kapow) February 28, 2018

The Chinese government even banned the letter "N" as a precaution to stop people calculating the length of Xi’s regime.

The authorities temporarily censored the letter "N" on social media in China as Chinese netizens were trying to calculate how long Xi Jinping might stay in power. pic.twitter.com/aeNuVo5VrI — GreatFire.org (@GreatFireChina) February 27, 2018

However, the most surprising of all words banned is “Winnie the Pooh.” The cartoon character has become a very popular meme due to its resemblance to the president of China.

To be fair, Xi Jinping does look like Winnie the Pooh. Not sure why that warrants an internet ban. Thin skinned leaders, world's full of em. — Simon (@Sly_Reflex) July 17, 2017

The meme originates from 2013 when a picture of Xi and then-United States President Barack Obama made rounds on the internet due to their similarities to animated characters, Pooh and Tigger.

#Chinese government blocks meme that compares Xi Jinping to Winnie the Pooh and #Obama to #Tiger! pic.twitter.com/HsP0RQ03DA — Alfredo Medellín (@AlfredoMedelln) June 16, 2013

The internet has been relentless while the government is fighting back, banning anything that could allow people to talk about lifetime presidency.

so I ran a pic of Xi Jinping through one of those "what will u look like in 20 yrs" apps pic.twitter.com/BZUC83mBYD — Servant of the Studious Emperor (@HighlandPaddyHK) February 25, 2018

The proposed amendment still has to be passed through the National People’s Congress but given the president’s influence over the party, it is expected to be put into effect without fail.

The momentous proposal to lift the two-term limit on the Chinese president appears in the People's Daily in right-hand corner of the 2nd page, lost in a list of other, mostly minor constitutional amendments. Not mentioned on front page. Assumption that people must simply accept. pic.twitter.com/jiA3q5yfbL — Chris Buckley ??? (@ChuBailiang) February 26, 2018

Read More Trump Asks Xi Jinping To Help UCLA Players Held For Shoplifting

Thumbnail/Banner Credits: Marko Djurica/Reuters