Elderly Man On Comfortable Pension Scavenges Garbage To Help Students

Eighty six-year-old Wang Kunsen has been riding on his bicycle around midnight, for years, to scavenge for discarded items he can sell.

Wang Kunsen, 86, is a retired soldier who lives on a pension of over 6,000 yuan (US$965) per month.

While the amount is sufficient for him to live his life comfortably, Wang, for nearly five years, has been riding a bicycle around midnight to look for discarded items he can recycle or sell.

Why?

To help out students who might not be able to continue their education because they cannot afford to pay their tuition fees.

He makes little money from scavenging garbage but whatever he earns, Wang uses it to help someone.

"It’s true that I only get very little money from scavenging, but I’m already quite old and no one would employ me. If I want to help people, I can only earn some money by doing this," Wang said, according to South China Morning Post.

So, how did it all start?

Wang's inspiration came from a photograph and story of an eight-year-old girl, who could not afford to go to school, however, with the help of donations, she was able to complete her education and became a banker.

The first time Wang helped a student was in 2012, when an undergraduate from Changshan county in Zhejiang was struggling to pay her tuition fees. He sent her 4,000 yuan (US$640) a year.

Later, Wang helped three more undergraduates, sending them 25,000 (US$3980) yuan from his work.

Wang's family protested against his scavenging, according to China Internet Information Center, however, he insists he is not doing anything wrong.

"I don't steal or rob. I finance students in need. That should be a good thing to do. So I won't listen to him," he said.

Also, Wang is careful that his work doesn't affect real scavengers.

"The scavengers working in the daytime are trying to earn a living, so I shouldn't encroach on their interests. That's why I chose to work by night. As a retired man I have plenty of time during the day to sleep," he added.

