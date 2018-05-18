Chinese School Scans Students' Faces To Ensure Attentiveness In Class

The facial recognition technology scans students every 30 seconds and categorizes their facial expressions as happy, angry, fearful, confused or upset.

Not paying attention in the classroom will soon be a thing of the past in China.

A Chinese high-school in Hangzhou has started using a facial recognition technology that monitors students every 30 seconds. After the technology scans students at Hangzhou No. 11 High School, their expressions are categorized as happy, angry, fearful, confused or upset.

The technology, termed as “intelligent classroom behavior management system,” also records all the actions conducted by a student in the classroom including writing, reading, raising a hand and even taking a nap at the desk.

According to reports, the high-tech camera informs teachers when a student isn’t attentive in class for a certain time duration.

The basic aim of this technology is enabling a smart classroom behavior management system with the help of cameras analyzing facial recognition to keep a check on student performance.

The technology also records student attendance. Students can pay for their lunch at the canteen or buy a book from their library after their faces are scanned in the system.

It is pertinent to note that excessive use of cameras has raised security concerns in China. However, according to the school principal, the data stored in the cameras is placed on a local server, not on cloud, and hence students’ privacy is protected.

“With the aid of this management system, it is equivalent to having one additional teaching assistant for teachers, which can improve the pertinence of education and the effect of classroom teaching,” said the school’s Principal Ni ZiyuanNi.

She added the system can also be used to assess how a teacher is actually conducting the class, based on student’s expressions.

Surveillance videos have long been used in the country to prevent crime but many people fear that China is keeping an online and offline track of its people so that it can crackdown on students or their thought process in case of disagreements.

“Is this a concentration camp? They are kids, not the target of dictatorship,” wrote one person on the Weibo social media platform.

“Big boss is watching you,” wrote another Weibo user.

In China, many of the questions asked by state media reporters during sessions with state figures are reportedly scripted in advance. This happens so that the media appears supportive of policies implemented by the Chinese government.

