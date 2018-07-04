Chinese Woman Goes Missing After Throwing Ink On Xi Jinping's Poster

“I oppose Xi Jinping and his authoritarian dictatorship. Friends, I have splashed ink on his photo. Let’s see how he’s gonna deal with me.”

A Chinese woman mysteriously disappeared after she threw ink on Chinese President Xi Jinping’s poster on a live-stream that was reportedly shot in Shanghai, China.

The 29-year-old identified as Dong Yaoqiong is originally from Zhuzhou in China’s Hunan province, but lives in Shanghai. Recently, she live-streamed herself splashing ink on a photo of Xi pasted on a wall in front of an office building.

Not only did she throw ink on the president’s face, but also criticized the country’s one-party rule.

“I oppose Xi Jinping and his authoritarian dictatorship,” she said in the video before splashing ink on the poster.

Dong then urged international organizations to intervene on the “Chinese Communist Party’s mind control” (CCP mind control) and said she has been under the influence for over a year now.

The CCP mind control has been accused of controlling the thoughts and views of Chinese people through their propaganda agency. They lose their ability to think and view things from the perspective that the party wants them to see only. Moreover, people automatically believe what the party says and obey it.

“Friends, I have splashed ink on his photo. Let’s see how he’s gonna deal with me,” she added.

Dong then went ahead and challenged Xi to come and catch a person who is against the “authoritarian regime.”

The video was an instant viral on Chinese social media app Weibo.

However, just hours after the live-stream, Hua Yong, a Chinese activist, tweeted Dong’s video and raised concerns of her whereabouts.

“Emergency signal boost: I just saw this video in a WeChat group chat, and I am really worried about this woman and her safety. This livestream has already been shared domestically in China. I want to know her name. Can our friends in Shanghai please inquire after her current status? Please everyone pay attention to this, don't let her voice disappear. Defend the constitution. Exercising freedom of speech is not a crime,” said the caption of the tweet.

After he posted the tweet, Hua said he located Dong through her Twitter account and came to know that she was at home. However, merely hours later, the Chinese woman tweeted a photo that showed armed officers outside her home.

“Right now, there are people in uniform outside my door. Once I get changed, I will go out. I haven’t done anything wrong. The ones who have done wrong are the people and organizations that hurt me,” wrote Dong.

Hua, who was religiously following updates, instructed Dong not to open the door.

“Don't open the door. Don't go out. Use your phone and keep tweeting to update us on your status. We are watching and supporting you. The more people who are watching and following along the more it is protection for you. Listen to brother Yong: Don't be rash, don't go outside……" he said.

Shortly after, Dong tweeted about the officers’ arrival outside her home, all the tweets from her account were removed and later her Twitter account was also deleted, according to reports.

Not only her social media account was removed but her mobile number was also out of reach and there has reportedly been no news of the 29-year-old since then.

People on social media are raising their voice by speaking about Dong’s disappearance and are calling for her release. Moreover, in solidarity with Dong, many are now posting videos of splashing ink on Xi’s pictures.

People in China are not allowed to exercise their right of freedom of speech. The country is already notorious for jailing more journalists than any other country.

However, these “mysterious” disappearances prove the situation is getting worse by the day.

Banner / Thumbnail : Reuters, Kham