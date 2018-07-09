China’s Crackdown On Uighur Muslims Is More Brutal Than You Think

Apart from forcing them into concentration camps, outlawing Muslim sounding names and forbidding them from growing beards, Chinese government is also reportedly chaining their kitchen utensils to prevent an act of “terrorism.”

China is trying to ban Islam – and the world doesn’t seem to care much about it.

Hundreds of thousands of Uighur Muslims living in China’s Muslim-dominated Xinjiang province are reportedly being detained in the so-called “re-education” camps that are frighteningly similar to the labor camps run by the brutal North Korean regime.

The purpose of these concentration camps goes far beyond disciplining the citizens for practicing their religion. They are not just designed to torture but to destroy all remnants of the Muslim culture and convert Uighurs to Atheism. The prisoners are also forced to eat pork and drink alcohol, both of which are forbidden in Islam, as punishment for being “religious extremists.”

This humiliation and suppression is just the tip of the iceberg.

According to videos making rounds on social media, it now appears Chinese government has also started chaining kitchen utensils and sharp objects used in Muslim households to the wall in order to prevent any acts of “terrorism.”

China has banned Islam in East Turkistan, closing Uyghur Muslim mosques, forcing millions into atheist "re-education camps," installing GPS tracking devices on Muslim owned cars & cellphones..



& now chaining their kitchen utensils to prevent " Terrorism"https://t.co/cVURba0bpD pic.twitter.com/BkMVCDJyox — CJ Werleman (@cjwerleman) July 9, 2018

Officials in Xinjiang province have also restricted parents from choosing Muslim-sounding names for their children – including Mecca, Saddam, Hajj, Islam and Medina. They have shut down mosques, banned the Quran and forbidden Muslim men to grow beard as instructed by their faith.

"We target people who are religious… for example, those who grow beards despite being young," one Chinese government officer admitted.

Moreover, the vehicles owned by the Muslim minority have also reportedly been fitted with GPS tracking devices to keep an eye on their movements and whereabouts.

During the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, Xinjiang banned civil servants, students and children from fasting.

Unfortunately, due to the country’s harsh media censorship, the plight of the Uighur Muslims has rarely made headlines.

Not too long ago, it was also reported China had imposed regular “home stays” on families in Xinjiang as part of a program called “Becoming Family,” created to “safeguard social stability.” Cadres spend 5 to 14 days every two months in the families’ homes and evidently, the families cannot refuse this intrusion. The cadres are tasked to watch out for any signs of “problems” or “unusual situations,” which can range from issues with hygiene, alcoholism and religious beliefs.

It’s alarming how China continues to violate the rights of its citizens by humiliating and oppressing them, yet the world watches on in silence, completely ignoring the plight of nearly 11 million Uighurs and other Turkic Muslim minorities.

Read More Chinese Woman Goes Missing After Throwing Ink On Xi Jinping's Poster

Thumbnail/Banner Credits: OZAN KOSE/AFP/Getty Images