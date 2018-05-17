Chinese Cab Driver Molests Passenger, Pulls Down Her Top

She added the driver had also removed a piece of hair from her exposed collar bone.

Yet another horrifying case of a woman facing sexual misconduct at the hands of a cab driver in China has emerged.

In Leshan, Sichuan province, a female passenger was getting out of the vehicle when the cab driver tried to pull down her top, South China Morning Post reports.

The incident was caught on dashboard camera.

Before molesting the woman, the driver called her "pretty."

The woman filed a complaint with the police, which led to the arrest of the unnamed 43-year-old driver. He has been detained for a mere 10 days and his road transport licence has been reportedly canceled.

She added the driver had also removed a piece of hair from her exposed collar bone before attacking her.

“Fortunately, I did not come across this incident at night,” she was quoted as saying.

Leshan Foyun Taxi, the cab company whose employee is involved in the incident, issued a formal apology, saying the driver had been dismissed.

The case comes amid widespread concern among women with regards to ride-hailing apps. A 21-year-old woman was killed after hailing a ride from a Didi Chuxing driver in Zhengzhou in Henan province earlier in May.

In fact, following the tragic incident, over 100 women changed their profile photos and gender listing on the ride sharing service, known as Hitch, available on the app.

