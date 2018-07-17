Chinese Girl Gets Her Head Stuck After Leaning Down On An Escalator

This isn’t the first unfortunate event that has taken place in the country. Escalator accidents are very common in China; in fact, they are becoming a downright death trap.

A girl in China got the fright of her life after her head got stuck in a narrow space between an escalator handrail and a wall.

Video of the incident, which reportedly took place at a shopping mall in China’s Liaoning Province, showed the girl leaning down on the handrail of the escalator. As the staircase made its way up, the girl failed to notice there was a narrow gap coming in front.

As a result, her head got stuck in the tiny space.

Two other people on the escalator got shocked at the incident, ran away from the staircase and did nothing to help the girl in distress. The CCTV footage of the mall showed the girl being lifted in the air at one point as well.

Just as the escalator approached the end and the wall ended, the girl was able to free herself from the trap.

Pictures, which were later posted to Chinese social media website, showed the girl in a bloodied shirt sitting on a chair and crying over the horrific accident as blood ran down her ear. According to reports, she sustained injuries around her right ear.

This isn’t the first unfortunate event that has taken place in the country. Escalator accidents are very common in China; in fact, they are becoming a downright death trap.

Just last year, a woman was approaching an elevator at a Cuizhu metro station in Shenzhen. Before she even stepped on the elevator, the floor panel beneath her feet opened and she fell right through it.

Fortunately, she survived.

In 2015, a mother died after trying to save her son after an escalator metal panel collapsed under her feet. She fell through the platform and died. In the same year, a shopping mall employee had to have his left leg amputated after a part of an escalator that he was cleaning collapsed.

In another unexpected accident, an escalator at Mong Kok mall on Langham Place, Hong Kong, changed direction and began moving in reverse at a higher speed. People began screaming and shouting in panic, but the escalator stopped for no one, causing a human pile-up as a result. Eyewitnesses reported that the escalator was moving at twice its normal speed when it reversed, making it impossible for people to help themselves and get off.

