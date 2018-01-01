Unruly Chinese Visitor Uses 3600-Year-Old Jade Museum Exhibit As A Bed

Staff at the Sanxingdui Museum reportedly asked the mystery man to get off the ancient jade exhibit, but he refused.

An uncivilized man was pictured at the Sanxingdui Museum in Guanghan, Sichuan province, lying down on one of the museum’s ancient exhibits, a huge slab of raw jade.

The museum is situated on a former walled city that dates back about 3,600 years. However, some vile people don’t seem to care about the history. The mystery man can be seen casually vandalizing the monument as he reclined on the massive rock.

Staff at the museum also tried to stop the vandal from disrespecting the ancient exhibit but he declined. The only person who could stop him from this blatant show of disrespect was his wife, who scolded her husband and got him off the rock.

People on social media slammed the man for his “uncivilized behavior” and wanted the museum to make his name public. However, the museum mentioned it didn’t record the man’s name and hence failed to identify the culprit.

All they had was his photograph, which they made public. According to one of the museum staffers, the rock used by the perpetrator as a day bed was discovered from a river near Sanxingdui.

Disrespect for Chinese relics has been headlines lately. Just recently, Chinese authorities called for "severe punishment" for a man who was seen stealing a thumb from an ancient terracotta warrior statue at a museum in Philadelphia. The museum offered an apology for the incident but an official from the Shaanxi Cultural Heritage Promotion Centre asked for a very strict punishment.

Another incident also took place recently, where a group of children at the White Horse Temple in the Henan province, sat atop ancient historic relics that date back 1,000 years.

Thumbnail/Banner Image: Sanxingdui Museum