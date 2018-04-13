Man Caught By Police In Crowd After Detection By Facial Recognition

“The suspect looked completely caught by surprise when we took him away. He didn't think the police would be able to catch him from a crowd of 60,000 so quickly.”

Chinese police successfully located a wanted man in a crowd of 60,000 concert goers with the help of facial recognition in Nanchang city, China.

The 31-year-old man, who was identified only as Ao, was wanted by police for “economic crimes.” He was caught by the police while he was attending a concert by pop star Jacky Cheung.

The suspect might have thought it would be easy to fade away in such a huge crowd but he was “shocked” after the police caught him. The facial recognition camera identified Ao when he was checking in at the entrance.

However, police caught him only once he was sat on his seat with other concert goers.

“The suspect looked completely caught by surprise when we took him away. He didn't think the police would be able to catch him from a crowd of 60,000 so quickly,” said police officer Li Jin.

The suspect reportedly travelled more than 56 miles to get to the concert. He spoke to news website Kan Kan while in custody and said had he known of the technology’s presence at the venue “wouldn't have gone [to the concert].”

A similar incident took place in 2017 when Chinese police tracked down 25 suspects at an International Beer Festival in Qingdao.

The country is working on building "the world's biggest camera surveillance network.” Police are also testing glasses with built-in facial recognition technology. The technology is being introduced at several places across the country including train stations.

Beijing-based company LLVision Technology Co. is manufacturing the high-tech glasses.

“The glasses have the ability to check anywhere. By making wearable glasses, with Artificial Intelligence on the front end, you get instant and accurate feedback. You can decide right away what the next interaction is going to be,” said company’s chief executive Wu Fei.

According to an estimate, by 2020, China will have more than 600 million surveillance cameras. The technology is a reminder for citizens by the Chinese authorities that it is not possible for suspects to run away from the police as they will be tracked down and identified with surveillance cameras.

