Chinese Restaurant Orders Workers To Crawl In Park In Broad Daylight

Restaurant employees were ordered to crawl on their hands and knees in China. The manager said the activity was part of worker’s training program and would help “inspire them.”

The bizarre treatment of the employees in China by their bosses is pretty well-documented. The punishments have ranged from forced crawling and spanking to worm-eating.

In many cases, the employers opt for punishments which involves public humiliation so that the struggling employees are shamed for their poor performance in front of the whole world.

Just recently, another such disturbing video came to light where a group of employees could be seen crawling on their hands and knees in a park at northern China’s Heilongjiang Province, according to South China Morning Post.

The workers being subjected to such derogatory treatment were employees of an unidentified restaurant and were all reportedly ordered by their manager to crawl on their hands and knees.

For obvious reasons, the passersby found the sight to be highly bizarre and reportedly confronted the manager.

The person in charge said the activity was part of worker’s training program and would help “inspire them.”

But, as per the observers, the employers didn’t particularly seem thrilled by the fact that they were being forced to crawl like some animals, that too in broad daylight in front of so many people. In fact, one female worker was reportedly crying.

Also, it makes little or no sense how something so unusual could possibly help workers in their jobs. Instead, such punishments are just bound to take a toll on an individual’s self-esteem.

However, such instances have often been reported in the country where managers had even forced employees to tear their salary for not meeting work goals.

