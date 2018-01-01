Tourists Destroy Old Landform Where Dinosaurs Once Roamed

“I destroyed 6,000-year-old [formation],” said one of the boisterous tourists after stepping over the colored sands of the protected landform.

A group of unruly tourists recorded themselves destroying a protected land formation in the Zhangye National Geo Park situated in central China’s Gansu province.

Four tourists reportedly damaged a protected land formation that was 200,000-year-old. Two of them, trampled over the colorful sands of the Rainbow Mountains and then uploaded a video of their misconduct on a video-sharing platform known as Douyin.

After uploading the outrageous video, the two tourists, surnamed Li and Xu, turned themselves in.

Lu was reportedly 20-year-old and Xi was 17.

“Good things must be shared twice: we went through the back door, didn’t have to pay a ticket and it looks even better than with ticket,” is the translation of the shameful caption that was reportedly used to describe the video.

“I destroyed 6,000-year-old [formation],” said one of tourist.

In one of the clips, one of the tourists can be seen digging the colorful sand with his bare foot.

What these men were doing was cruel to say the least.

According to Liang Xiaofeng, an assistant researcher at the Institute of Geology and Geophysics at the Chinese Academy of Sciences, the bottom layers of the Danxia landform date back to the Cretaceous period, about 40 million to 100 million years ago.

“That’s the era from the show Dinosaur Corps Koseidon, when all the dinosaurs were active,” he explained.

The sand layers that these rowdy sightseers damaged were formed 200,000 to 400,000 years ago as a result of erosion. According to the researcher, it may be long for the damaged layer to reform because of a lack of rainfall in that area.

After this valuable sand layer was damaged, the city government launched an investigation to find the tourists. Meanwhile, geopark, the police forces and experts were called in to survey the damage.

Railing around the affected area, that were not yet open to the public, had also been damaged by the tourists, stated the government.

Thumbnail/Banner Image: Getty Images, Wang Zichuang, VCG