Chinese Tourists' Eviction From Hostel Sets Off Diplomatic Spat

A Chinese family arrived in Stockholm, Sweden, reportedly on a family vacation. However, things turned ugly when they showed up at a hostel they had booked a little too early ahead of their schedule.

The family of three, which was identified as The Zengs, was supposed to arrive at the Generator Stockholm hostel at 2 pm. However, they turned up a little after midnight. The tourists thought they could spend the night in the hostel lobby and also offered to pay extra.

However, the management disagreed and asked the family to leave but the Zengs refused to leave prompting the hostel authorities to call the police.

The Chinese tourists were then forcibly booted out of the hostel lobby.

Video of the incident has since then gone viral. In a clip that circulated on social media he Chinese man can be seen screaming in the middle of the road and shouting, “This is killing. This is killing.”

In another video, the man’s elderly mother could be seen sitting on the road crying and shouting, “Save me.”

The Chinese tourist later told the Global Times, “I broke down and lost my mind. I was not able to think whether it was appropriate or not. I just wanted to denounce the police and seek help from pedestrians.”

The incident has now turned into a diplomatic spat between China and Sweden.

China has described the incident as “brutal mistreatment” and accused the European country of violating the human rights of its citizens. Moreover, Chinese authorities issued a safety alert for its tourists in the country and also demanded an apology from Sweden.

The Chinese embassy in Sweden released a statement in wake of the incident and said they had “made solemn representations” to the Swedish government “stressing that what the police had done severely endangered the life and violated the basic human rights of the Chinese citizens.”

Sweden responded to the demands and said they will soon appoint a prosecutor “to determine whether the police have actually committed negligence or illegal acts.”

The hostel manager said in their defense, “We only know that we have done everything we could do for this guest, but at the same time we cannot accept that our staff are exposed to threats and that other guests will suffer from a threatening situation.”

The incident comes at a crucial time as ties between the countries are under pressure.

China was already enraged over Tibetan spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama’s, Tenzin Gyatso, who China has accused of being a dangerous intransigent who wants to annex a quarter of China’s landmass, visit to Sweden.

