Chinese Tourists Ignore Warnings, Climb Over Ancient Horse Statues

In the video footage, about four children can be seen sitting atop ancient statues; ironically, their parents helped them climb up.

The 1,000-year-old relics are surrounded by stone railings, but that clearly didn't deter these tourists. https://t.co/gIfRbwRdZ2 — IvanZhai (@ivanzhai) February 22, 2018

A disturbing video footage shows a group of children sitting atop ancient historic relics.

What’s worse: Their parents helped them climb to the top of the statues that date back 1,000 years.

Thousands of tourists visit the White Horse Temple in Luoyang in Henan province during the Lunar New Year holiday. But instead of relishing their rich cultural history, some decided to disrespect and vandalize it. Moreover, many of them don’t even listen when instructed not to do so.

In the video footage, four children can be seen mounting a horse statue in the White Horse Temple. According to tradition, this was the first Buddhist temple in China. The statues date to the Song dynasty (960-1279). It is believed that these statues were moved here from the tomb of a general and son-in-law of the emperor.

The statues have been fenced with railings for preservation, but the badly behaved tourists paid no heed.

According to a vendor on the site, tourists are advised not to climb the statues, but all attempts failed, because too many people visit temples during the Lunar New Year holiday to burn incense and pray for good fortune to mark the beginning of the New Year.

“The horse is a relic from the Song dynasty, no climbing allowed!” one person can be heard saying in the footage.

A monk also approached these people and tried stopping them. “Get off! How could you climb it when you’re at this age already,” the monk scolded the woman, posing for a photo on the statue.

Three years ago the Chinese government announced its decision to create a “tourist blacklist” to name and shame misbehaving tourists.

But that step apparently had minimal impact. Unruly tourists are still caught taking pictures and videos with the ancient statues during holiday seasons.

