Rejoice! Chipotle Is Safe To Eat Again

Good news for Chipotle lovers - the Centers for Disease Control declares your beloved burrito bowls E.coli free and safe to scarf down again.

Chipotle has had a tough time recently, with its food sickening customers and a raging E. coli outbreak turning people off their overstuffed burritos.

Our long national nightmare is finally over. The CDC has declared Chipotle clean and safe.

The bad publicity took a toll on the business, but we have no doubt people will be lining up again for their Tex-Mex fix.

Check Out: You Can Now Make Chipotle Guacamole At Home