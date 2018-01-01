Rejoice! Chipotle Is Safe To Eat Again

Good news for Chipotle lovers - the Centers for Disease Control declares your beloved burrito bowls E.coli free and safe to scarf down again.
Chipotle has had a tough time recently, with its food sickening customers and a raging E. coli outbreak turning people off their overstuffed burritos.
Our long national nightmare is finally over. The CDC has declared Chipotle clean and safe.
The bad publicity took a toll on the business, but we have no doubt people will be lining up again for their Tex-Mex fix.
Check Out: You Can Now Make Chipotle Guacamole At Home
Carbonated.TV