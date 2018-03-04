Chris Christie Thinks Jared & Ivanka Are Making Things Worse For Trump

“In a normal situation, you might terminate a staff member. [It] becomes a lot more difficult if you’re going to be sitting at Thanksgiving dinner with that person.”

.@GovChristie's message to White House staff: “I think what the staff has to do is, in fact, what I think Hope Hicks did. I think Hope Hicks saw… that she was becoming a distraction for the president and less of an asset in her mind. She did the noble thing.” #ThisWeek pic.twitter.com/Nnm5iaPCl2 — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) March 4, 2018

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie apparently thinks first daughter Ivanka Trump and husband Jared Kushner should resign from their comfy White House jobs amid raging controversies.

The former Republican presidential hopeful, who later shifted his loyalty to President Donald Trump and briefly led his transition team, spent a better part of his weekend criticizing the members of Trump administration and the family members who appear to be making things even more complicated for the commander-in-chief.

When asked if senior White House adviser Kushner, who recently lost access to the President’s Daily Brief and has come under fire for his alleged business dealings, should step down, this is how Christie responded.

“Well listen, the president’s going to have to make that judgment… the situation is made much worse by the fact that we have family members in the White House,” he told ABC News’ “The Week” host George Stephanopoulos. “This is most particularly sensitive because it’s a family member… In a normal situation, you might terminate a staff member for that reason. [It] becomes a lot more difficult if you’re going to be sitting at Thanksgiving dinner with that person. And so for Jared and for Ivanka and for all the other members of the family we were involved in one way or the other, I think everybody’s got to focus on what’s best for the president.”

He also implied he was among those who “counseled the president” not to hire his daughter and son-in-law, “not because they weren’t competent or qualified or that the president didn’t trust them, but because when circumstances come up that the president couldn’t have been aware of.”

The former governor then praised ex-White House Communications Director Hope Hicks, saying she left her job once she realized she had become more of “a distraction for the president and less of an asset.”

Earlier, during an interview with The New York Times, Christie not only defended counselor to the president Kellyanne Conway, but also slammed the “awful people inside the White House.”

“She has this unique position that she’s earned,” he said of Conway. “She’s gotten a bad rap at times, but I think that’s because of some of the really awful people inside the White House who have been trying to hurt her, as opposed to anything the press came up with on its own.”

According to sources within the White House, the commander-in-chief is growing increasingly frustrated with Ivanka and Jared, who are more popularly known as “Javanka.”

As The New York Times reported last week, Trump’s irritation stems from the recent scrutiny into Kushner’s business dealings and the fact Ivanka has been reportedly exploiting her role as first daughter since joining the administration.

In fact, according to sources close to Trump, the former reality TV star has said neither Ivanka nor her husband should have assumed positions in the West Wing in the first place and even asked White House Chief of Staff John Kelly to get rid of them.

