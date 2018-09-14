GOP Senate Candidate To Black People: Stop 'Begging For Scraps'

"After 100 years of begging for federal government scraps, where are you today?" McDaniel responded to a question.

A Republican Senate candidate displayed what entitlement looks like in the worst possible way on a live show of “Morning Joe.”

Missouri GOP Senate candidate Chris McDaniel was being interviewed on MSNBC, when he casually made racist comments, only to get booed by the crowd.

McDaniel is a Republican who supports the Confederate flag and General Robert E. Lee, believes that rap music is what transforms black people into murderers.

Eddie Glaude Jr., a Mississippi native who chairs Princeton’s Center for African-American Studies, asked McDaniel’s about his history of racism and neo-confederacy. He asked him how he would convince the 38 percent of the Mississippi population that is African American to vote for him.

“How do you convince black folks in this state that you’re not a danger to them? ... How do you speak to those 38 percent?” asked Glaude.

While defending the confederate flag and everything racist he has said in the past, the GOP Senate candidate said, “I’m going to ask them, after 100 years of relying on big government to save you, where are you today?” McDaniel responded. “After 100 years of begging for federal government scraps, where are you today?”

So basically, for McDaniel, all black people did for 100 years was beg for money from federal government mostly comprised of white people. He casually characterized African-Americans as beggars.

His response that can only be termed as insensitive and cringe-worthy was slammed by the audience members and rightly so. The white people on the panel were also left uncomfortable with McDaniel’s response. Soon the host jumped to another topic.

People on social media slammed McDaniel’s for his pathetic answer.

Sooo, Chris McDaniel, all black people in MS depend on “big government”? And that’s your answer to addressing the Confederate flag? #MorningJoe — Daniel Walker (@walkerdl) September 14, 2018

Chris McDaniel, GOP Senate primary candidate in Mississippi, just said that people who oppose Mississippi State flag should ask themselves where begging "the government for scraps" has got them. — Elizabeth Picciuto (@epicciuto) September 14, 2018

I condemn and reject in the strongest possible terms Chris McDaniel’s characterization of African-Americans as beggars. This does not reflect the beliefs of the Mississippi Republican Party or the average Mississippian. https://t.co/z7zmgEJEHz — Phil Bryant (@PhilBryantMS) September 14, 2018

This is racist, plain and simple. Mississippi you can do better! vote for his Democratic opponent who’s focus is helping you live a better life, better paid jobs,Chris McDaniel calling Black folks lazy while seeking tax cut for the rich isn’t in your best interest #VoteBlue2018 — LoveWillTeaRusApart (@reality_back2) September 14, 2018

@senatormcdaniel is a typical fast talking, bait & switch CORRUPT @GOP politician who is more interested in self-aggrandizement & enrichment than he is in truly representing folks in MS!



WHAT HAS HE DONE FOR YOU IN 10 YEARS?#VoteBLUETimeForChange#SlickMcDanielHasToGO — Mixed Co (@mixedco54) September 14, 2018

I mean, listen to this racist shite Chris McDaniel is spewing.

And NO ONE PUSHED BACK.



Even the audience was shocked and booing him. But not one follow up question by the @Morning_Joe crew. Incredible. h/t @cedrictillmanpic.twitter.com/7nbr6yPRpn #morningjoe — PortCityPisces (@PortCityPisces) September 17, 2018

Read More White Shopper Calls Police On Black Woman For Parking In Public Space

Thumbnail/Banner Image: Getty Images, Justin Sullivan