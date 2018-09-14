© Getty Images, Justin Sullivan

GOP Senate Candidate To Black People: Stop 'Begging For Scraps'

Shafaq Naveed
"After 100 years of begging for federal government scraps, where are you today?" McDaniel responded to a question.

 

A Republican Senate candidate displayed what entitlement looks like in the worst possible way on a live show of “Morning Joe.”

Missouri GOP Senate candidate Chris McDaniel was being interviewed on MSNBC, when he casually made racist comments, only to get booed by the crowd.

McDaniel is a Republican who supports the Confederate flag and General Robert E. Lee, believes that rap music is what transforms black people into murderers.

Eddie Glaude Jr., a Mississippi native who chairs Princeton’s Center for African-American Studies, asked McDaniel’s about his history of racism and neo-confederacy. He asked him how he would convince the 38 percent of the Mississippi population that is African American to vote for him.

“How do you convince black folks in this state that you’re not a danger to them? ... How do you speak to those 38 percent?” asked Glaude.

While defending the confederate flag and everything racist he has said in the past, the GOP Senate candidate said, “I’m going to ask them, after 100 years of relying on big government to save you, where are you today?” McDaniel responded. “After 100 years of begging for federal government scraps, where are you today?”

So basically, for McDaniel, all black people did for 100 years was beg for money from federal government mostly comprised of white people. He casually characterized African-Americans as beggars.

His response that can only be termed as insensitive and cringe-worthy was slammed by the audience members and rightly so. The white people on the panel were also left uncomfortable with McDaniel’s response. Soon the host jumped to another topic.

People on social media slammed McDaniel’s for his pathetic answer.

 

 

 

 

 

 

White Shopper Calls Police On Black Woman For Parking In Public Space

