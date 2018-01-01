Christian Parents Let 10-Month-Old Die From Malnutrition

"The righteous shall live by faith. It's God who is sovereign over disease and those sorts of things and, of course, ultimately deaths," wrote the father of a 10-year-old girl who died due to malnutrition.

The parents of a 10-month-old girl in western Michigan are accused of letting their daughter die due to malnutrition and dehydration after they allegedly refused to seek medical help for “religious reasons.”

Seth Welch and Tatiana Fusari, both 27-years-old and Christian, were recently charged with felony murder and first-degree child abuse after their baby girl, Mary, died last week.

According to the first responders, Mary was found in a frail condition after Welch called the 911 to report he had found the baby dead in the crib.

The court documents revealed the couple was aware of the deteriorating health of their child, yet didn’t seek any sort of medical help reportedly due to a distrust of doctors.

The 27-year-old father has often reportedly voiced his disregard for doctors on his Facebook profile.

"The righteous shall live by faith. It's God who is sovereign over disease and those sorts of things and, of course, ultimately deaths," Welch wrote in a Facebook post.

In another post he branded doctors "priesthoods of the medical cult."

In one of his most disturbing rants against vaccination, Welch said, "Shouldn't we just let the weak die off and let the strong survive?"

In the video footage obtained from a Kent County court, as the judge read out the charges against the pair, Welch stared at her with a look of utter disbelief on his face and with his mouth wide open. Meanwhile, the mother of the deceased child burst into tears.

Welch and Fusari have two other children together, aged 2 and 4.

After Mary’s death, Welch once again took to Facebook to express his sorrow and incredulity about the entire situation.

"Heart is about shattered right now. Woke up to Mary dead in her bed this morning - this evening had our children removed and placed on ‘no contact’ because Tati and I are the worst parents ever - Thankfully they are with grandma and grandpa. Just numb inside right now. And I'm really enjoying the loving embrace of an isolation cell from the cops and government employees who keep assuring me 'they are only here to help,'” he wrote.

However, it isn’t the first time such an incident has come to light where parents chose faith healing over medical treatment to help their sick child. Most of the times, such stubborn beliefs and negligence causes a child to lose their life– a death which could have been avoided had they been given a proper medical treatment.

Banner Image Credits: Pexels