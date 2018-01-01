Charlottesville's 'Crying Nazi' Claims He Is Helping The FBI Now

Cantwell has posted a blog, titled “I Am A Federal Informant,” in which he tries to explain his fellow racists how he was only cooperating with the agency to get Antifa.

Remember Christopher Cantwell? The white supremacist who made a video of himself crying on camera, after he learned the police was looking for him for participating in Aug. 2017’s racist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia?

Well, he claims he is working as an informant for the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) now.

ThinkProgress reported Cantwell disclosed to fellow neo-Nazi, the notorious hacker, Andrew “Weev” Auernheimer, that he “talked to cops too, gonna talk to the feds soon most likely," adding the FBI wants to "bust" the Antifa, which is a short-hand for anti-fascists, a group that has emerged recently in opposition of white supremacists and their ilk.

For all white supremacist trolls like Weev, Cantwell's association is akin to treachery. That's why the hacker posted the screenshots of the conversation online and called Cantwell's new hobby “fucking shitty scumbag behavior.”

Later, Cantwell posted a blog, titled “I Am A Federal Informant,” in which he tried to explain his fellow racists how he was only cooperating with the agency to get Antifa into trouble since law-enforcement “had given license to masked thugs and terrorists to wage war on the streets.”

Obviously, Cantwell is spewing lies.

The clash between white supremacists and counter-protesters during the Charlottesville rally resulted in the death of one counter-protester named Heather Heyer at the hands of a white supremacist named James Alex Fields.

But, for obvious reasons, Cantwell didn't mention this in his blogpost because he tried his best to convince his fellow white supremacists that “there is absolutely no chance I could snitch on our guys EVEN IF I WANTED TO.”

The year 2018 has proven to be rather embarrassing for the far-right, which is a good thing.

Earlier in March, a white supremacist group self-imploded following an affair between its leader and his mother-in-law. Then, a Virginia court ruled a white supremacist group that took part in the Charlottesville rally will no longer be able to protest while armed in the city. Also, a recent report revealed how The Aryan Circle, another white supremacist group met its doom after its members tried to cover up a murder on a 911 call. Also, alt-right poster boy Richard Spencer has started dropping lawsuits against colleges and backed out of speaking at educational institutions after realizing people didn't want to listen to him.

Banner / Thumbnail : Evelyn Hockstein/For The Washington Post via Getty Images