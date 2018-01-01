Chuck Schumer Criticizes Trump-Kim Summit, Says It Lacks Details

“The symbols that were broadcast all over the world last night have lasting consequences for the United States, for North Korea, and for the entire region.”

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer ripped apart President Donald Trump’s summit with North Korea’s supreme leader Kim Jong Un and said it was short on details and hoped it wasn’t a “reality show summit.”

The senator also said that by meeting Kim, Trump has essentially given “a brutal and repressive dictatorship the international legitimacy it has long craved.” He also highlighted the fact that the joint diplomatic statement lacks details on the pathway to the hermit kingdom’s denuclearization.

He added the statement also fails to provide details of how the United States would verify if the North Korea has completely disarmed.

“It is best not to dive in head first and hope for the best but rather to work slowly, transparently and verifiably to build trust and lock in concessions. The document is short on details. As we have learned in the wake of the collapse of the 1994 and 2005 agreements, North Korea is liable to backtrack on vague commitments as soon as it's in their interest,” he said.

Schumer then raised concerns over the statement and said given North Korea’s history of backtracking from agreements and said it is possible Kim does the same this time. He also said that by meeting Kim, Trump also gave North Korea the respect that they have wanted since a really long time.

He said the meeting essentially meant that the brutal sins the hermit kingdom has committed may be forgiven by the world.

“The symbols that were broadcast all over the world last night have lasting consequences for the United States, for North Korea, and for the entire region. For the United States, it’s permanent proof that we have legitimized brutal dictator who has starved his own people,” said Schumer.

The senator also said is if the United States is unable to win concrete lasting concessions that would be a big defeat for the country and an ultimate victory for Kim.

Trump and Kim held a largely symbolic summit in Singapore and the U.S. president offered an unexpected concession to the North, saying he would halt joint military exercises with South Korea.

The summit gave international standing to Kim, one of the world’s most reclusive leaders. His government is under U.N. sanctions for its nuclear and ballistic missile programs.

Several experts said the meeting failed to secure any concrete commitments by Pyongyang toward this. The statement also did not refer to human rights in one of the world’s most repressive nations.

Read More Trump Wooed Kim With A Hollywood-Style Video Starring The Two Of Them

Banner/Thumbnail Credits: Reuters, Joshua Roberts