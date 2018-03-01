Chuck Schumer: Palestinians Suffer Because They Don’t Believe In Torah

“We say it’s (Palestine) our land, the Torah says it, but they don’t believe in the Torah. So that’s the reason there is not peace,” said Chuck Schumer.

"Of course, we say it's our land, the Torah says it, but they (Palestinians & Arabs) don't believe in the Torah. So that's the reason there is not peace." - Senator Chuck Schumer's speech at AIPAC. pic.twitter.com/g2q38YGuwN — Sacha Saeen (@_Saeen_) March 7, 2018

Palestinians are suffering every day because of an absence of a two-state solution that benefits both Israel and Palestine, a conflict that claims several Palestinian lives a week. But Senate Minority leader Chuck Schumer thinks that is not the reason for the unrest.

For Schumer, the decades-long conflict would just magically resolve if the Palestinians started believing in the Torah, which is the first part of the Jewish bible. Apparently, in his mind, Israel bulldozing several Palestinian villages with its armed forces and expelling Palestinians forcefully from their homes is not at fault.

The issue was actually with the Palestinians because they do not believe in Torah.

While speaking at the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) Policy Conference, Schumer made his absurd believes public, explaining that there was no peace in Palestine not because of the illegal Israel settlements, after mentioning the conflict did not come to an end in 2005 when Israel withdrew 2 percent of the settlers living in the occupied Palestinian territories.

He also said the conflict apparently had nothing to do with the borders or the land-grabs and was most definitely not about moving the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem.

The only reason he could come up with for the suffering of the Palestinians was their lack of believe in the Torah.

According to Schumer, it’s because “too many Palestinians and too many Arabs” do not want a Jewish state on their land. “Of course, we say it’s our land, the Torah says it, but they don’t believe in the Torah,” he continued.

“So that’s the reason there is not peace.”

There is just one problem with Schumer’s mass proselytizing program — the converted Palestinians won’t be allowed to stay in Israel.

Just recently, the Israeli parliament passed a new measure allowing Israel's Interior Minister Aryeh Deri to cancel the residency rights of any Palestinian in Jerusalem on grounds of a "breach of loyalty" to Israel.

