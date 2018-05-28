North Korea Won’t Denuclearize, Might Open A Burger Joint: CIA Report

CIA report suggests North Korea might not agree to give up its nuclear weapons, instead, it would rather open a burger joint in Pyongyang as a goodwill gesture towards Trump.

We are having very productive talks with North Korea about reinstating the Summit which, if it does happen, will likely remain in Singapore on the same date, June 12th., and, if necessary, will be extended beyond that date. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 26, 2018

While the fate of the summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean despot Kim Jong Un still remains uncertain, a new CIA report stated North Korea would not give up their nuclear weapons, directly contradicting claims made by Trump for months.

However, what North Korea might agree to do is open a burger joint, as a goodwill gesture towards Trump, who is known for his love for fast food franchises like McDonald's, the report suggested.

“Everybody knows they are not going to denuclearize," said one intelligence official, according to NBC News. The report was circulated days before Trump abruptly canceled the anticipated summit, citing “tremendous anger” from North Korea. However, the U.S. president has now backed on the cancelation, stating the meeting could still take place, despite the report.

We have put a great team together for our talks with North Korea. Meetings are currently taking place concerning Summit, and more. Kim Young Chol, the Vice Chairman of North Korea, heading now to New York. Solid response to my letter, thank you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 29, 2018

In 2016, Trump famously said he wanted to eat a hamburger at the conference table when talking nukes with Kim.

Even though, the president has consistently maintained North Korea has agreed to denuclearization, the claims are not entirely true. While North Korea has agreed to stop missile testing and close a nuclear test site, they have not made any announcements regarding complete denuclearization.

Sleepy Eyes Chuck Todd of Fake News NBC just stated that we have given up so much in our negotiations with North Korea, and they have given up nothing. Wow, we haven’t given up anything & they have agreed to denuclearization (so great for World), site closure, & no more testing! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 22, 2018

Analysts are of the view that instead of aiming for denuclearization, a better approach would be for the U.S. to make North Korea reverse recent progress made on their nuclear weapons.

"If the North Koreans don't agree in a joint statement that lays out denuclearization — that is, getting rid of their nuclear weapons, having them put under control by international elements — then I don't think we are going to go very far," said Chris Hill, a former ambassador to South Korea.

According to The New York Times, a top nuclear expert, who has visited North Korea’s nuclear facility, also echoed similar concerns regarding “rapid denuclearization.” Siegfried S. Hecker said the process of complete denuclearization could take up to 15 years and so to aim for specifically that in the probable summit would not be practical.

According to NBC News, a former senior official, familiar with the U.S. approach to North Korea, does not think Kim would ever get rid of their nuclear weapons.

"I've always wondered: How does the administration square that circle?" the anonymous former official said.

Read More Twitter Drags Trump’s Nobel Prize Aspirations After Canceling Summit

Thumbnail/ Banner Credits: KCNA/via REUTERS