John McCain’s Wife Slams WH Aide’s ‘Joke’ About Her Husband Dying

White House aide Kelly Sadler mocked Senator John McCain’s ailing health while responding to the latter’s critique of Gina Haspel’s nomination as the CIA head.

According to The Hill, when asked about McCain’s opposition of Haspel’s nomination, Sadler replied, “It doesn’t matter, he’s dying anyway.”

The White House did not deny the thoughtless comment by Sadler.

“We respect Senator McCain’s service to our nation and he and his family are in our prayers during this difficult time,” the White House said in a statement to The Hill.

The “joke,” told during a closed door meeting of almost 24 communications staffers at the White House, “fell flat,” according to CNN’s Jim Acosta.

A WH official confirms WH aide Kelly Sadler mocked John McCain’s cancer diagnosis saying “he’s dying anyway” in response to his opposition to Haspel nomination. The “joke... fell flat” the official said. — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) May 10, 2018

Haspel’s nomination has garnered criticism from both Democrats and Republicans due to her controversial CIA tenure and waterboarding allegations.

McCain, who himself was a prisoner of war, fiercely opposed Haspel’s nomination because of overseeing alleged torture against detainees at a black site in Thailand in 2002.

After Sadler’s insensitive comments, Cindy McCain, the senator’s wife, took to Twitter to shut her down.

@kellysadler45 May I remind you my husband has a family, 7 children and 5 grandchildren. — Cindy McCain (@cindymccain) May 10, 2018

According to CNN, Sadler later called Meghan McCain, the Republican lawmaker’s daughter, to apologize for the comment.

CNN is reporting that @kellysadler45 called @MeghanMcCain to apologize today for her insensitive remarks about her father. — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) May 11, 2018

Ever since his opposition of Haspel’s nomination, McCain has been under fire by individuals who do not agree with his views.

In an earlier interview, Retired Air Force Lt. Gen. Thomas McInerney, a guest on Fox News, falsely claimed that torture worked on McCain in Vietnam, where he gave up intel and that is why he is called “Songbird John.”

These claims are unsubstantiated.

Cindy came to her husband defense then too, asking the host Charles Payne to “choose his guests wisely.”

The show's host apologized to the senator’s wife, “Yes, I will and hope you accept my apology.”

Yes, I will and hope you accept my apology. — Charles V Payne (@cvpayne) May 11, 2018

