Trump Mocks A Dying War Hero & An Ex-President Who Just Lost His Wife

During a campaign rally on Thursday night, President Donald Trump made indecent comments about former President George H.W. Bush and Sen. John McCain, who is battling cancer.
Without mentioning either man by their names, the president criticized McCain for not voting for a measure that would repeal Obamacare and then mocked Bush’s old campaign slogan that called for “a thousand points of light,” a call for volunteerism that later turned into a foundation that supports volunteers across America.
"Thousand points of light," Trump said. "What does that mean?”
Showing he’s not sophisticated enough to understand the term, he appeared to say, the president then went on to tout his own campaign slogan.
“I know one thing: Make America Great Again we understand. Putting America first we understand. Thousand points of light, I never quite got that one. What the hell is that? Has anyone ever figured that one out? It was put out by a Republican wasn't it.”
On Twitter, former press secretary for George W. Bush Ari Fleischer criticized the president for his lack of respect.
“This is so uncalled for. Going after a 94-year-old, former President’s promotion of volunteerism. I don’t mind [POTUS] being a fighter. I do mind him being rude,” he said.
Many agreed.
So much for that civility Republicans were calling for.
But then again, who would expect Trump to be anything but crass?
McCain, who announced he had brain cancer one year ago, has been a constant target of Trump’s. But this is the first time the president attacked Bush.
The former president lost his wife, Barbara, in April. The president did not attend the funeral and instead, sent his wife, first lady Melania Trump. Former President Barack Obama and Bill Clinton were in attendance.
During the same event, Trump also made fun of Sen. Elizabeth Warren using the now infamous and insulting nickname he gave her, “Pocahontas.”
It’s obvious that Trump has little if any respect for anyone but himself. He even makes off-the-mark and awkward comments about members of his own family. Expecting some class out of him just because he occupies the White House is nothing but wishful thinking.
Unfortunately, that’s our reality. And a painful one for anyone who takes the highest office of the land seriously.