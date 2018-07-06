Trump Mocks A Dying War Hero & An Ex-President Who Just Lost His Wife

During a Montana rally, the president mocked a dying senator and the former president who just recently lost his wife. Now, he's being harshly criticized.

“Family-values” voters,



Yesterday Trump attacked John McCain, who is in the late stages of cancer.



He attacked George HW Bush, who is 94 and also very sick.



He then made a racist joke with a sexist punchline about sexual assault.



How is this your guy? pic.twitter.com/PXD0uxF4Uq — Mikel Jollett (@Mikel_Jollett) July 6, 2018

During a campaign rally on Thursday night, President Donald Trump made indecent comments about former President George H.W. Bush and Sen. John McCain, who is battling cancer.

Without mentioning either man by their names, the president criticized McCain for not voting for a measure that would repeal Obamacare and then mocked Bush’s old campaign slogan that called for “a thousand points of light,” a call for volunteerism that later turned into a foundation that supports volunteers across America.

"Thousand points of light," Trump said. "What does that mean?”

Showing he’s not sophisticated enough to understand the term, he appeared to say, the president then went on to tout his own campaign slogan.

“I know one thing: Make America Great Again we understand. Putting America first we understand. Thousand points of light, I never quite got that one. What the hell is that? Has anyone ever figured that one out? It was put out by a Republican wasn't it.”

On Twitter, former press secretary for George W. Bush Ari Fleischer criticized the president for his lack of respect.

“This is so uncalled for. Going after a 94-year-old, former President’s promotion of volunteerism. I don’t mind [POTUS] being a fighter. I do mind him being rude,” he said.

This is so uncalled for. Going after a 94-year-old, former President’s promotion of volunteerism. I don’t mind potus being a fighter. I do mind him being rude. https://t.co/Hr0d20Wuzz — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) July 6, 2018

Many agreed.

In campaign rally, Trump mocks cancer-stricken John McCain, the infirm George H.W. Bush, the #MeToo movement and Elizabeth Warren, but praises Vladimir Putin. https://t.co/ArWH1Qmgjv pic.twitter.com/t8EDEDAfwW — Jim Roberts (@nycjim) July 6, 2018

Yesterday: Trump mocked:

President George H. W. Bush.

Senator John McCain

Praised:

Vladimir Putin.



MAGA! — The Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) July 6, 2018

Trump, prompted by nothing, mocks the George H.W. Bush slogan "a thousand points of light": "What the hell was that, by the way. 'Thousand points of light.'" — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) July 5, 2018

Last night, Trump went after 2 Veterans at his rabid racist rally last night. John McCain & George H.W. Bush. Laughing at two heroes that are living out their final days. Cruel & absolutely pathetic. Mind-boggling how anyone affiliated with the US Military supports this bastard. — Andrew Goss ?USAF? (@Goss30Goss) July 6, 2018

At the Montana rally yesterday, Trump attacked dying John McCain and widowed George H.W. Bush, two war heroes, while praising Putin and Kim Jong Un. And his base loved it.



So much for that civility Republicans were calling for. — Denizcan Grimes (@MrFilmkritik) July 6, 2018

But then again, who would expect Trump to be anything but crass?

McCain, who announced he had brain cancer one year ago, has been a constant target of Trump’s. But this is the first time the president attacked Bush.

The former president lost his wife, Barbara, in April. The president did not attend the funeral and instead, sent his wife, first lady Melania Trump. Former President Barack Obama and Bill Clinton were in attendance.

During the same event, Trump also made fun of Sen. Elizabeth Warren using the now infamous and insulting nickname he gave her, “Pocahontas.”

It’s obvious that Trump has little if any respect for anyone but himself. He even makes off-the-mark and awkward comments about members of his own family. Expecting some class out of him just because he occupies the White House is nothing but wishful thinking.

Unfortunately, that’s our reality. And a painful one for anyone who takes the highest office of the land seriously.