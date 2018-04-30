Climate Group Wants To Carve Trump’s Face On An Iceberg

“If we reach the construction phase, the plan is to build Trumpmore to match the size of the presidents on Mount Rushmore,” said the chairman of a climate group.

It seems environmentalists have had enough of President Donald Trump’s repeated disregard for climate change, and have come up with an ingenious way of convincing the ignorant commander-in-chief that global warming very much exists despite of his relentless denial of it.

A nonprofit climate group in Finland, Melting Ice, is reportedly raising half a million dollars to carve 115 foot ice sculpture of Trump’s face into an arctic iceberg.

The attempt, dubbed "Project Trumpmore," is being spearheaded by Nicolas Prieto, chairman of the group that is determined to visually demonstrate the consequences of climate change to Trump.

The idea is the iceberg with commander-in-chief’s face will melt with time — and hopefully so will Trump’s flawed conviction.

“Global warming is one of the most important issues and topics of today. There are still people who ponder whether it’s a real issue,” said the chairman of the Melting Ice on the association’s website. “We want to build the monument for all of us, so we can see how long the sculpture lasts before melting. Often people only believe something when they see it with their own eyes.”

"If we reach the construction phase, the plan is to build Trumpmore to match the size of the presidents on Mount Rushmore. The execution of the project will be carried out by a world-leading team of Finnish and Mongolian ice sculptors. Estimated building will take four weeks and the process will be documented and broadcast via a live feed," the group said.

It is a widely known fact Trump and his administration have repeatedly disputed the existence of climate change and have made jokes about the dire phenomenon.

The concept of global warming was created by and for the Chinese in order to make U.S. manufacturing non-competitive. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 6, 2012

Last year, after a long period of cold weather, the president facetiously asked for “a little bit of that good old global warming."

In the East, it could be the COLDEST New Year’s Eve on record. Perhaps we could use a little bit of that good old Global Warming that our Country, but not other countries, was going to pay TRILLIONS OF DOLLARS to protect against. Bundle up! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 29, 2017

Trump’s flippant remarks about the matter, along with his climate-change denier appointee Scott Pruitt heading the Environmental Protection Agency, shows why the environmentalists felt the need to do something so outlandish to draw the attention of authorities.

If the organization is successful in completing the project, the activists will install a camera at the site of the iceberg to livestream the sculpture as it melts.

