Closed Captioning Calls African-American Bombing Victim 'Monkey'

A local TV station captioned Austin bombing victim Draylen Mason as, "this monkey." The incident drew outrage — but may have truly been an accident.

Today, 17-year-old Draylen Mason would have learned that he had been offered one of 130 spots at the renowned Oberlin Conservatory of Music.



He died March 12 after a package bomb exploded in his kitchen in Austin, Texas. https://t.co/ss7IFSyYau pic.twitter.com/SUy6ONG8iU — BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) March 23, 2018

During its coverage of the recent bombing incidents in Austin, Texas, a local TV station aired closed captioning which appeared to describe African-American bombing victim Draylen Mason as "this monkey."

The TV station, ABC-affiliate KVUE, said in a statement that the caption was an error — and not made by them, but by a partner company called VITAC, which does their closed captioning.

"We are taking this mistake very seriously, and we are heartsick about this terrible error," KVUE stated. "We apologize to Draylen's family and to our community. We have demanded an explanation and an apology to Draylen's family, and VITAC is complying."

After the error, KVUE announced it was cutting ties with VITAC.

In another statement, VITAC apologized and said, “The unfortunate error which occurred was neither intentional, nor is it a regular or acceptable occurrence in the delivery of our services. As a group of professionals, we at VITAC are resolutely serious in our commitment to provide accurate essential accessibility services for the Deaf and Hard Of Hearing community, and we are embarrassingly disappointed that we failed to do so today.”

The closed captioning caught the attention of YouTube user Alex Branbary, who took video of the error.

Many people on Twitter expressed outrage over the incident as well. But it's difficult to know whether or not it was, indeed, an accident.

if it's your algorithm, kids, then you have a bigger issue -- whoever designed the algorithm programmed it to be racist AF. #VITAC is #VILEhttps://t.co/HCrO0lokXm — Selkie Malka (@scotianselkie) March 23, 2018

I'm what they used to cal hard of hearing. I've used closed captioning religiously for many years. Never has "this monkey" popped up. Do not believe VITAC's lie. It is a lie.https://t.co/cXqWuHmzsU — Impeach (@SuzanneResists) March 23, 2018

@VITAC_Captions as a computer programmer, your blaming the software for the racist "this monkey" message that was posted is completely unbelievable: https://t.co/PgpfJRh9QK — Vip Malixi (@vipmalixi) March 23, 2018

Hey @VITAC_Captions how about not writing racist captions? Also standard procedure should be firing racist employees https://t.co/EC2I02VuAs — Hideaki (@HidNoguchi) March 23, 2018

The technology and techniques behind closed captioning vary, and VITAC did not provide specific information on how it does its closed captioning. In their statement, the company seemed to suggest that it was a computer error: "The complex algorithms utilized from the technology perspective will, in rare instances, result in an error in delivering a key word, name, or phrase either contextually or alphabetically.”

Without any more detailed information, such as the exact software VITAC's stenographers used, it's difficult to verify how the error occurred — and to what degree humans or algorithms are at fault.

The charitable interpretation is that the offensive caption, which the company points out was corrected immediately, was in fact a coincidental error. At worst, it was intentional, but likely the result of a single culprit.

