Barista Refuses To Serve White Man Who Harassed Muslim Woman

A white man in California thought he would get away with making Islamophobic comments to a Muslim woman at a coffee shop. He was soon kicked out.

"I'm a Muslim [woman]."



"I know your religion and I don't want to be killed by you."



This took place at a cafe in California yesterday. pic.twitter.com/4WAWKcQDh8 — CJ Werleman (@cjwerleman) May 12, 2018

In the latest racially motivated incident to make it to the social media, a Muslim woman filmed a white man harassing her in line at a California coffee shop.

The confrontation reportedly took place at a Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf location where a woman in a head covering wasn’t even able to order her drink without a white man spewing racist remarks at her.

In the appalling video, which was posted on Twitter by journalist CJ Werleman, the Muslim woman asked the man what he had said.

“I said, is this Halloween or something?” the man repeated, referring to her headscarf.

“Why would you say that?” the woman asked, to which the man responded, “Why do you think I would say that?”

The two had a tensed back and forth when the woman asked him if he knew she was a Muslim and whether he had a problem with it.

Predictably so, he did have a problem with her religion.

“I don’t like it, that’s why. I don’t like your religion, it says to kill me, and I don’t want to be killed. How’s that?” he shot back.

However, the Muslim woman didn’t let the man get away with insulting her religion, as she went on to demonstrate greater knowledge of the Bible than he apparently possessed being a Christian.

The employees witnessed the tense exchange between the two and clearly knew who was at fault, as when the white man turned to the counter, the server asked him to leave.

In the footage a male voice, another customer most probably, can be heard in the background, yelling, “Get out of here, get out you racist.”

It seems the bigoted man waited in line for nothing as the shop reportedly refused to serve him.

“Why are you not serving him?” the Muslim woman asked the barista.

“Because he is disrupting a public place and being very racist,” the server replied.

People who watched the video praised the staff members and other patrons for standing up to the abusive man.

They have clearly set an example of how bigots should be treated so that they can no longer go around spewing hateful comments and harassing people for no good reason.

that is how you handle it. these people feel now that #cadetbonespurs occupies the white house they can so are say whatever vile thing enters their small closed minds. — briancalhoun (@wrangler643) May 13, 2018

What we all have to do make sure that these racist know it's not acceptable — mared (@mare949) May 13, 2018

I couldn’t watch all of it-he makes me ill...and sad - to foment so much hate.....what a waste of energy-turn all that energy into curiosity, understanding and the knowledge that there is room for all of us on this rock..?????? — Esther M Smith (@Esthermsmithart) May 13, 2018

