© REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Trump Attorney Michael Cohen Outed By His Own Lawyer On National TV

by
Cierra Bailey
“The president was not aware of the agreement,” said Michael Cohen's attorney, David Schwartz, during an interview on CNN regarding the Stormy Daniels saga.

President Donald Trump’s attorney Michael Cohen is in deeper hot water, thanks to his attorney and spokesman David Schwartz who stuck his entire foot into his mouth, so to speak, on national television.

Cohen has been at the center of the ongoing Stormy Daniels affair saga as he allegedly set up a phony company to pay the adult film star $130,000 to keep her from speaking publicly about her encounters with Trump. Additionally, he is responsible for drafting the nondisclosure agreement that Daniels is trying to have thrown out, maintaining that it’s invalid because Trump never signed it.

During an interview with CNN, Schwartz essentially gave credence to Daniels' argument by admitting that Cohen never told the president about the agreement and never asked him to sign it.

Read More
Stormy Daniels' Lawyer Wants Trump To Speak About 'Hush Money'

“The president was not aware of the agreement,” Schwartz said. “At least, Michael Cohen never told him about the agreement.”

He continued: “Michael Cohen left the option open. That’s why he left that signature line, the option open to go to him. He chose not to. He chose to bind the LLC, EC LLC and Stormy Daniels into the contract.”

Schwartz also said that Trump wasn’t aware of the payoff negotiated under the agreement. In a nutshell, he disclosed to the world that Cohen, his own friend and client, violated ethics legalities for his under-the-table deal with Daniels.

According to Law and Crime, as a licensed practitioner of law in the state of New York, Cohen must abide by the bar’s rules of professional conduct which includes Rule 1.4 that states lawyers must immediately inform their clients of “any decision or circumstance with respect to which the client’s informed consent, as defined in Rule 1.0(j), is required by these Rules,” as well as “material developments in the matter including settlement or plea offers.”

“Informed consent” is defined in Rule 1.0(j) as “the agreement by a person to a proposed course of conduct after the lawyer has communicated information adequate for the person to make an informed decision, and after the lawyer has adequately explained to the person the material risks of the proposed course of conduct and reasonably available alternative.”

If Schwartz’s claim that Cohen never informed the president about the agreement or the payout is true, it would mean he violated these rules which could be grounds for losing his license.

This televised admission stunned many attorneys and law professionals on Twitter, including former federal prosecutor Renato Mariotti, who said Schwartz’s statements support Daniels’ assertion that the nondisclosure agreement is void.

The general public also found great amusement out of the jumbled mess this ordeal has become and Schwartz’s clear lack of discretion surrounding his client’s apparent shadiness.

There is, at least, one viable explanation for Schwartz's seemingly absentminded confession which is that Cohen is willingly taking the fall for Trump. 

Schwartz may have been well aware of what he was saying and it could have been all part of a ploy to let the blame, in its entirety, fall on Cohen to protect the president. If this turns out to be the case, it would come as no surprise considering Trump demands unwavering loyalty from everyone on his team

Read More
Stormy Daniels Passes Lie-Detector Test About Trump Affair
Tags:
cnn cnn interview informed consent legal system non-disclosure agreement practice of law stormy daniels stormy daniels affair trump lawyers trump stormy daniels twitter us politicians us politics viral news viral video
Carbonated.TV
View Comments

Recommended For You

Connect with us
Download Our App
Subscribe
© 2018 Carbonated.TV | All rights reserved.