Trump-Supporting College Student Shows Off Her Gun In Grad Photo

by
Chris Walker
Brenna Spencer, a senior at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, posed for her graduation picture with a gun — immediately sparking a debate online.

A University of Tennessee at Chattanooga student sparked an online argument after sharing her graduation photo — with a gun prominently tucked in her waistband.

Brenna Spencer shared her picture on Twitter Saturday with the caption, “I don’t take normal college graduation photos.” In her picture, Spencer is also wearing a “Women For Trump” t-shirt.

Her post went viral, and sparked a fierce debate over whether it was appropriate or not, or whether she was conveying the right message for others to share, with her photo.

Spencer tried to defend her decision to take a grad pic with her gun. “The Second Amendment has been under attack — especially on college campuses,” she said. “So I think it's really important to empower people to show that you should be allowed to protect yourself. Your rights don't stop at a college campus.”

Some were not happy with Spencer’s picture. Critics of it disagreed with the message she was trying to send, while others pointed out that her method of carrying the weapon in her photo was not responsible gun ownership.

Gun violence is a serious issue that many Americans feel passionately about. Yet for all the legislation we can possibly pass, a lot of the debate needs to center on gun culture as well — including pictures like Spencer’s, which seem to glamorize gun ownership and aim to antagonize rather than generate real discussions on gun reform.

