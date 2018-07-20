Drug Cartel Puts $70,000 Bounty On Police Dog After Drug Busts

“Her sense of smell is far beyond that of other dogs,” said an officer about a 6-year-old German shepherd who has become the latest target of Colombia’s most powerful drug gang.

Nuestro can "Sombra" fue la mejordurantelosentrenamientosendetección de drogasilícitas, enlosúltimostresaños se convirtióen el tormento de "Otoniel" incautandole 9 toneladas de cocaína#ConozcaMása"Sombra" en el desfile#20DeJulio#COLOMBIAunasolaFuerzapic.twitter.com/a6tWpjkdiQ — PolicíaAntinarcóticos (@PoliciaAntiNar) July 20, 2018

Dogs have been used for the assistance of the law enforcement agencies for ages. Their duties include discovering illicit drugs and explosives, locating missing people, searching for evidence at a crime scene and even attacking people targeted by the police.

One such dog, a 6-year-old German shepherd, who has worked with Colombia's national police force, Policía Nacional de Colombia, since it was a puppy, is apparently so good at its job that one of most powerful drug cartels in the country reportedly wants to get rid of it.

A Colombian drug gang has reportedly put a $70,000 bounty on the drug-sniffing dog named Sombra, which has made a series of drug busts, including detecting more than 2,000 kilos of cocaine hidden in suitcases, boats and large shipments of fruit, according to Colombia’s police.

As Sombra sniffed her way through record cocaine haul, she also unfortunately ended up on the hit list of the country’s biggest drug mafia.

According to the Associated Press, the country’s police revealed the Gulf Clan, a gang that brags about its own guerrilla army, has offered a handsome reward for anyone who captures or kills the hound.

Predictably, the threat prompted the officials to scramble to protect Sombra— whose name in Spanish means Shadow.

The dog was relocated from a busy port on Colombia’s Caribbean coast, which was also the gang’s heartland, to the capital city. She is now using her expertise to sniff through suspicious cargo at Bogota’s El Dorado International Airport.

Though the international airport was at quite a distance from the cartel’s area of influence, the counter-narcotics team wasn’t taking any risks.

On a typical day, the dog is up at 6 am and shuttled to work at the airport to inspect cargoes and packages. After Sombra’s 6-hour shift is over, she is accompanied by two armed guards who transport the animal in van with tinted windows back to her kennel.

“We are responsible for her safety,” said officer Jose Rojas, Sombra’s 25-year-old handler.

It is important to mention the country now needs Sombra’s extraordinary skills more than ever, as Columbia is battling with a surge in cocaine production, which also stands in line with the country’s relationship with the United States.

“President Trump’s message to Colombia is clear: The record growth in cocaine production must be reversed,” warned Jim Carroll, deputy director for the drug policy office.

Moreover, it’s noteworthy how it is not unusual for drug cartels to offer money to get rid of the ones disrupting their work. But the fact they would put such a huge bonus on Sombra implies the dog caused them some really big financial losses.

Also, considering the track record of the 6-year-old German shepherd, it kind of makes sense why the drug cartels want this extraordinary dog out of their way.

Sombra might be part of a dark and dangerous world, but its appearance with pointy ears and gaping mouth makes her look more like a beloved family dog than a veteran animal.

“Her sense of smell is far beyond that of other dogs,” said Rojas, who credit her incredible nose with sniffing out drugs leading to the arrest of 245 suspects.

