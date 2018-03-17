Comey Lambasts Trump: Everyone 'Will Hear My Story Very Soon’

The former FBI chief is working on a book, expected to be released next month. Everyone involved has been extremely secretive about the book.

Trump cannot seem to be able to let go of former FBI chief James Comey. Even as Trump lauded the firing of FBI veteran Andrew McCabe for alleged corruption, he tried to drag Comey’s name into the mud, yet again.

In a tweet, President Trump alluded to the apparently shady transfer of funds to McCabe’s wife that led to his removal. He then added, cryptically, that Comey knew about all of this. He followed this up with another tweet, that somehow forged a link between this scandal and FBI investigation into Trumps ties with Russia.

The Fake News is beside themselves that McCabe was caught, called out and fired. How many hundreds of thousands of dollars was given to wife’s campaign by Crooked H friend, Terry M, who was also under investigation? How many lies? How many leaks? Comey knew it all, and much more! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 17, 2018

The Mueller probe should never have been started in that there was no collusion and there was no crime. It was based on fraudulent activities and a Fake Dossier paid for by Crooked Hillary and the DNC, and improperly used in FISA COURT for surveillance of my campaign. WITCH HUNT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 18, 2018

Trump may have spoken into a void, had the subject of his tweet thread not responded. James Comey replied with a promise.

Mr. President, the American people will hear my story very soon. And they can judge for themselves who is honorable and who is not. — James Comey (@Comey) March 17, 2018

The former FBI chief is working on a book, expected to be released next month. Everyone involved has been extremely secretive about the book, which will reportedly address the tumultuous and brief relationship Comey had with Trump during his tenure. Although Comey has been largely tight-lipped about the inner workings and dysfunctions of Trump’s early days in office, he claims to have kept detailed notes on his interactions with the President.

This is one of those rare times that Comey has responded directly to the POTUS. Previously, he had only thrown a crumb or two of brief remarks in the direction of a man who seems to feed off controversy. In May 2017, POTUS warned that Comey should hope there are no tapes of their conversations (details of which Comey claims to have in writing). Comey, in a court hearing, exclaimed, “Lordy, I hope there are tapes!”.

Trump has also responded, without any reserve, to statements made by Comey. When Comey claimed that Trump demanded complete loyalty to his person, Trump mused that that would not be a bad question to ask.

Banner Credit Reuters/Brian Snyder