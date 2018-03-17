© Reuters/Brian Snyder

Comey Lambasts Trump: Everyone 'Will Hear My Story Very Soon’

The former FBI chief is working on a book, expected to be released next month. Everyone involved has been extremely secretive about the book.

Trump cannot seem to be able to let go of former FBI chief James Comey. Even as Trump lauded the firing of FBI veteran Andrew McCabe for alleged corruption, he tried to drag Comey’s name into the mud, yet again.

In a tweet, President Trump alluded to the apparently shady transfer of funds to McCabe’s wife that led to his removal. He then added, cryptically, that Comey knew about all of this. He followed this up with another tweet, that somehow forged a link between this scandal and FBI investigation into Trumps ties with Russia.

 

 

Trump may have spoken into a void, had the subject of his tweet thread not responded. James Comey replied with a promise.

 

The former FBI chief is working on a book, expected to be released next month. Everyone involved has been extremely secretive about the book, which will reportedly address the tumultuous and brief relationship Comey had with Trump during his tenure. Although Comey has been largely tight-lipped about the inner workings and dysfunctions of Trump’s early days in office, he claims to have kept detailed notes on his interactions with the President.

This is one of those rare times that Comey has responded directly to the POTUS. Previously, he had only thrown a crumb or two of brief remarks in the direction of a man who seems to feed off controversy. In May 2017, POTUS warned that Comey should hope there are no tapes of their conversations (details of which Comey claims to have in writing). Comey, in a court hearing, exclaimed, “Lordy, I hope there are tapes!”.

Trump has also responded, without any reserve, to statements made by Comey. When Comey claimed that Trump demanded complete loyalty to his person, Trump mused that that would not be a bad question to ask.

McCabe Turned Over Memos On Interactions With Trump To Mueller

Banner Credit Reuters/Brian Snyder

