Santa Fe Student Sacrificed His Life To Save Classmates From Shooter

Christian "Riley" Garcia, 15, held shut a door between him and a school shooter in Santa Fe, Texas, to save the lives of others in his classroom.

I remember & honor you AMERICAN HERO CHRISTIAN RILEY GARCIA who was shot through the door he was holding shut which allowed his fellow students to escape the shooter at Santa Fe High School. At only 15 years old, Garcia died so others can live#SantaFeHigh#TuesdayThoughts#HERO pic.twitter.com/4TRH3b8tQP — Tara M Bannister (@TaraMBannister) May 22, 2018

In the wake of a mass shooting that ended 10 lives at a high school in Santa Fe, Texas, stories about individuals involved in that incident are coming to light.

One such person deserves to be highlighted for his heroics, sacrificing himself to save others. Christian “Riley” Garcia, a 15-year-old student at the school, held shut a door between him and the shooter during the attack.

“He was holding the door shut when the shooter was trying to gain access into that art room...,” Garcia’s pastor, Keenan Smith, said. “[T]he shooter shot through the door, taking [Garcia’s] life.”

Although he died holding the art door shut, his actions allowed several students to escape out another door in the back of the room.

Garcia wasn’t the only one holding the door trying to prevent the shooter from getting in.

“He was against the door trying to help his teacher, trying to help another student, and trying to shield the others there,” Smith explained.

Christian Riley Garcia was also 15 years old. He loved to water ski and stay up late for night fishing trips, and had recently shared a photo of himself with a favorite Bible passage, Psalm 46:10: "Be still and know that I am God." pic.twitter.com/X7CfVtvrc4 — Melanie Schmitz (@MelsLien) May 21, 2018

Garcia also tried helping two students who fell to the ground, a friend of his said. Unfortunately, Garcia and the two students were among the 10 individuals who were killed last week.

In the face of these tragedies, it’s often difficult to come to terms with the lives we lost. Garcia, among others, exemplifies the best of what we hope to become. His selflessness, whether in emergencies or in everyday life, serves as an example for all of us to follow — it is perhaps the best way we can honor him and other heroes of that day.