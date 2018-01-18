© Reuters/Brendan McDermid

Larry Nassar’s Boss Accused Of Sexually Assaulting MSU Students

Alice Salles
Nassar's superior at MSU was himself a serial abuser, new charges reveal. Victims claim he used his power to harass them and ask for nude photos.

A sign for Michigan State University.

Recent charges brought against disgraced Larry Nassar’s former boss at Michigan State University show that the former USA Gymnastics doctor wasn’t the only one who was abusing women while working at the school.

William Strampel, the former dean of the College of Osteopathic Medicine at MSU, is being accused of using his office to harass and sexually assault female students. He’s also facing accusations of discrimination, of using his position to demean students, and of collecting nude pictures of them.

On Tuesday, District Judge Richard Ball gave the green light to law enforcement officials to execute a warrant and put in motion the criminal complaint against Strampel.

Strampel was accused of misconduct by four women and now faces charges that include a fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct, described as a high misdemeanor, a felony official misconduct, and two counts of willful neglect of duty.

In their investigation, officials say they found pornographic videos on his work computer as well as a video of Nassar “treating” a young patient.

During a news conference, prosecutor Bill Forsyth said that Strampel “used his office to harass, discriminate, demean, sexually proposition and sexually assault female students in violation of his statutory duty as a public office.”

"Strampel abused the authority of his public office, through threats and manipulation, to solicit, receive, and possess pornographic images of women who appear to be MSU students."

One of Strampel’s victims said that she was groped from behind during a College of Osteopathic Medicine annual ball in 2010 and that the former dean suggested that it’s good when women are drunk because it makes it easy for men to have sex with them.

The victim told officials she “was not surprised Nassar had been able to victimize so many women under the supervision of Strampel.”

Part of the charges against Strampel are related to Nassar.

Charged with willful neglect, the former dean is accused of allowing the now imprisoned doctor to continue seeing patients while he was under investigation in 2014.

 

 

Another victim stated that last June, Strampel told a medical student that a woman her age could “put out” for an old man.

The conversation was “interpreted ... as a request to send him nude photographs in exchange for special consideration with respect to her education at the College,” the affidavit explains.

 

On Twitter, users detailed the victims' stories.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

At least 50 photos of “bare vaginas, nude and semi-nude women, sex toys and pornography” were found in his work computer.

“Many of the photos are of what appear to be nude selfies of female MSU students, as evidenced by the MSU clothing and piercings featured in multiple photos," the document explained.

Strampel, who was one of the 14 MSU staff members who received reports regarding Nassar, has now been arrested. To John Manly, an attorney who worked with Nassar’s victims, said that “[e]very survivor is gratified that Mr. Schuette and his prosecutors are obviously taking this seriously.”

If anything, we hope that both this and Nassar’s cases help to bring awareness to abuse and harassment being perpetrated by individuals who are seen as trustworthy in their positions of power.

We now know that the previously ignored cases of abuse deserve to be brought up more now than ever, so that other similar cases can be avoided in the future.

There’s no excuse for ignoring or downplaying an accusation of sexual abuse, and we hope this story helps to illustrate the importance of having a system in place that keeps people in check and helps to avoid horrific cases such as this one from every happening again.

