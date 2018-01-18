Larry Nassar’s Boss Accused Of Sexually Assaulting MSU Students

Nassar's superior at MSU was himself a serial abuser, new charges reveal. Victims claim he used his power to harass them and ask for nude photos.

Recent charges brought against disgraced Larry Nassar’s former boss at Michigan State University show that the former USA Gymnastics doctor wasn’t the only one who was abusing women while working at the school.

William Strampel, the former dean of the College of Osteopathic Medicine at MSU, is being accused of using his office to harass and sexually assault female students. He’s also facing accusations of discrimination, of using his position to demean students, and of collecting nude pictures of them.

On Tuesday, District Judge Richard Ball gave the green light to law enforcement officials to execute a warrant and put in motion the criminal complaint against Strampel.

Strampel was accused of misconduct by four women and now faces charges that include a fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct, described as a high misdemeanor, a felony official misconduct, and two counts of willful neglect of duty.

In their investigation, officials say they found pornographic videos on his work computer as well as a video of Nassar “treating” a young patient.

During a news conference, prosecutor Bill Forsyth said that Strampel “used his office to harass, discriminate, demean, sexually proposition and sexually assault female students in violation of his statutory duty as a public office.”

"Strampel abused the authority of his public office, through threats and manipulation, to solicit, receive, and possess pornographic images of women who appear to be MSU students."

One of Strampel’s victims said that she was groped from behind during a College of Osteopathic Medicine annual ball in 2010 and that the former dean suggested that it’s good when women are drunk because it makes it easy for men to have sex with them.

The victim told officials she “was not surprised Nassar had been able to victimize so many women under the supervision of Strampel.”

Part of the charges against Strampel are related to Nassar.

Charged with willful neglect, the former dean is accused of allowing the now imprisoned doctor to continue seeing patients while he was under investigation in 2014.

From the Strampel complaint, c/o @Cheyna_R - the willful neglect of duty charge is for allowing Nassar "to continue to see patients" after receiving a sexual misconduct complaint, BEFORE "the Title IX complaint was completed." — Kate Wells (@KateLouiseWells) March 27, 2018

Another victim stated that last June, Strampel told a medical student that a woman her age could “put out” for an old man.

The conversation was “interpreted ... as a request to send him nude photographs in exchange for special consideration with respect to her education at the College,” the affidavit explains.

According to police allegations, Strampel told a 26 yr old med student in 2017 that "she would not perform well enough to continue in medical school," and that young women can "'put-out' for 20 minutes with an old man, after which he would fall asleep..." — Kate Wells (@KateLouiseWells) March 27, 2018

On Twitter, users detailed the victims' stories.

Victim #2 is also a med student, alleges that in 2011 she fell asleep in class, was "summoned by Strampel to meet w/ him." "He instructed her to turn around in a circle twice so that he could observe her body." — Kate Wells (@KateLouiseWells) March 27, 2018

"Strampel then went on a rant...telling her she needed to dress like a woman...that she was never going to make it in the profession if she did not dress sexier." This went on for an hour, she claims. — Kate Wells (@KateLouiseWells) March 27, 2018

Victim 2 was summoned again to Strampel's office the next year, but declined to meet w/ him alone, "opting instead to attend a group counseling session hosted by Strampel." "I hold your entire future in my hand and I can do whatever I want w/ it," he allegedly told the group — Kate Wells (@KateLouiseWells) March 27, 2018

During her 3rd yr in med school in 2013, Strampel again told her to turn around so he could look at her body. "Strampel advised her she needed to learn her place in life and asked 'what do I have to do to teach you to be submissive and subordinate to men?'" — Kate Wells (@KateLouiseWells) March 27, 2018

Strampel allegedly threatened her "not to say a word about her residency complaints" (which she'd come to see him about.) In 2014, Victim #2 attended a scholarship dinner & took a group pic w/ Strampel, who "reached around and grabbed [her] left buttock and gripped it firmly." — Kate Wells (@KateLouiseWells) March 27, 2018

Victim #2 says later, Strampel approached her at a luncheon, "and slowly looked her up and down from her fact to her crotch, finally focusing on her chest." V#2 asked him to look at her face. "Eye candy is eye candy," Strampel allegedly said — Kate Wells (@KateLouiseWells) March 27, 2018

At least 50 photos of “bare vaginas, nude and semi-nude women, sex toys and pornography” were found in his work computer.

“Many of the photos are of what appear to be nude selfies of female MSU students, as evidenced by the MSU clothing and piercings featured in multiple photos," the document explained.

Strampel, who was one of the 14 MSU staff members who received reports regarding Nassar, has now been arrested. To John Manly, an attorney who worked with Nassar’s victims, said that “[e]very survivor is gratified that Mr. Schuette and his prosecutors are obviously taking this seriously.”

If anything, we hope that both this and Nassar’s cases help to bring awareness to abuse and harassment being perpetrated by individuals who are seen as trustworthy in their positions of power.

We now know that the previously ignored cases of abuse deserve to be brought up more now than ever, so that other similar cases can be avoided in the future.

There’s no excuse for ignoring or downplaying an accusation of sexual abuse, and we hope this story helps to illustrate the importance of having a system in place that keeps people in check and helps to avoid horrific cases such as this one from every happening again.