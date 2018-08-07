Kids Allegedly Groomed To Be School Shooters At New Mexico Compound

Authorities in New Mexico discovered a compound while searching for a missing 3-year-old boy. The child was found on the compound with 11 other starving kids.

A deceased 3-year-old boy was discovered along with 11 malnourished children living at a compound in New Mexico. The children were located on Aug. 3.

They were found alive but malnourished at the compound in Amalia, along with the remains of the missing toddler. Authorities were acting on a custody extradition warrant for the missing child from Georgia.

The boy’s father, Siraj Ibn Wahhaj, had taken the boy from his mother in Georgia and not returned, prompting a custody dispute. The remains found are believed to be of the missing boy. The 11 other children were found living in hazardous conditions and were reported to be between the ages of 1 and 15.

According to court documents, one of the children told authorities that Wahhaj was training the children to commit school shootings. The child’s foster parent said that the child had been trained to use an assault rifle.

The Taos County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the 39-year-old man had multiple weapons on the compound and was uncooperative. Wahhaj was arrested along with one other man and three women.

Wahhaj’s lawyer denied the claim that his client was preparing the children for a massacre, adding that the source is the foster parent of one of the children. He said that he believes authorities also doubt the source. The five people arrested at the compound were charged with 11 counts each of felony child abuse. Wahhaj is being labeled a terrorist.

It is horrible that such a young life was taken and so many children were suffering beneath the radar. Thankfully, the remaining children were found before another tragedy occurred.

Wahhaj should be punished to the full extent of the law for holding and neglecting these innocent children, especially if he was, indeed, training them to become domestic terrorists.

