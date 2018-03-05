Elementary School Had Mural Depicting A Confederate Flag And Lynching

There real question is how did a mural depicting a lynching ever end up on the wall of a public school in the first place?

A painting of a Confederate flag and a mural depicting a lynching have been removed from the walls of a Tennessee school gymnasium https://t.co/tJUCTnE4dT pic.twitter.com/sPnA3vZNId — CNN (@CNN) March 5, 2018

A painting of a Confederate flag and a mural depicting a lynching have just been removed from the walls of a Tennessee elementary school gymnasium.

However, the real question is how did the racist mural ever end up on the wall of a public school in the first place? It's not known how long it remained on the wall.

Fortunately, in December, David Clark, a janitor at the South Cumberland Elementary School, took notice of the explicitly racist painting and launched a complaint.

While CNN reports the mural was painted to "depict an athletic team rivalry," it clearly depicts lynching.

Read More NY Town Keeps Seal Showing White Man Strangling A Native American

"Germany does not display Nazi symbols. This is not heritage, it is racism," Clark posted on Facebook, adding, "No action has been planned or taken as of today so I am asking people to call and let them know in a respectful manner, how you feel about these racist symbols being on full public display where children can see them."

The school eventually listened and the racist mural is gone but many people are still accusing Clark of disrespecting Southern heritage (read: racism).

"Concerns regarding graphics in our gymnasium have been dealt with by removing the rebel flags painted on the wall, and by modifying the mural on the wall as well," school principal Darrell Threet said in a statement to CNN.

Banner/Thumbnail Credits: David Clark/Facebook